Ana Chura She has been one of the most influential artists in promoting tecnocumbia in Peru. She became popular as a vocalist in the 90s and was characterized by her talent and charisma on stage, which allowed her to reach a wider audience. The artist has successful songs that to this day are part of social events: ‘Crying your departure’, ‘How beautiful it is’, ‘If you leave’, ‘You say you’re going to leave’, among others. In a recent interview, the famous singer provided more details about her decision to move away from music.

Why did Ada Chura walk away from music?

Ada Chura told in an interview for a local newspaper what factors motivated her to move away from music despite having gained a large legion of followers. “Many things had already happened, even with the father of my son. I said I couldn’t continue like this, I don’t want my daughter to go through the same thing as my son and they ask me: ‘Why did you get pregnant in your prime?’” She told Trome.

The interpreter of ‘Llorando tu departure’ pointed out that she felt that her moment in music had already ended and she should spend her pregnancy in the calmest way. “I got tired of the atmosphere, of the typical criticism of people, of the press. People say what they think, but it hurts. In those times, technocumbia was no longer so popular and had declined. I wanted to make my life normal. That was my reason for leaving.”, he added to the aforementioned media.

Ada Chura was one of the greatest exponents of tecnocumbia along with Rossy War and Ruth Karina. Photo: LR Archive

What did Ada Chura do after retiring from music?

Ada Chura commented that leaving music was not easy, but she had to continue for the well-being of her children. That’s how she worked as a Marketing Assistant in the Municipality of Tacna. “I had three children and the cost of living was not enough for me. It was difficult, but I learned to live like that. She earned 700 soles a month (laughs). “I learned to live with that salary,” ended.