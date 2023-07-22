Corazón Serrano once again celebrated his 30-year artistic career in Lima, this time in the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater. After all the singers performed part of the group’s greatest hits, the entertainer Daniel Daniel He was very excited when announcing the first big surprise on the night of Saturday, July 15. That was how Ada Chura appeared, that singer who revolutionized Peruvian technocumbia 25 years ago.

It was with the first chords of “Llorando tu partida” that Ada Chura appeared before the audience, which from the beginning received her with shouts and applause. While she interpreted her great success, the girls from Corazón Serrano —Yrma Guerrero, Lesly Aguila, Susana Alvarado, Ana Lucía Urbina and Kiara Lozano— did the choreography for her.

Minutes later, the 49-year-old Peruvian singer-songwriter continued her participation with “Te arrepentirás”, another of her greatest hits. It was with that song that Ada made the audience jump, which had arrived at the amphitheater since 5:30 p.m.

Ada Chura was moved by the affection of the public

After interpreting his two greatest hits, Dani Daniel reappeared on stage to dedicate some emotional words to him: “Thank you for joining us. Breath breath. I imagine how you are. We are very happy to have you at this party. Another round of applause for Ada, ”said the entertainer that he has been entertaining the followers of Corazón Serrano for three years. Meanwhile, the singers disappeared from the stage to change their costumes.

“Thank you, thank you… you deserve a lot. Thanks to you I am still here, despite the years and with the humility that has always characterized us, because you have given us your support to this day. It’s been 25 years in music and I’m happy to still be able to be present and working in this country as beautiful as Peru is”, said Ada Chura with a broken voice.

At another time, the leader of Ada and the New Passion He assured that he continues to make music and that he continues with his tours nationally and internationally. “And in a way, this invitation gives us a very big boost. Thank you Corazón Serrano for this invitation. Thank you Lima for this opportunity and thank you for following my songs, “she concluded before singing one last song:” I learned everything from you.

How did Ada Chura discover her singing talent?

Ada Chura is a cumbiambera at heart, but she comes from a Christian family. When she was little, she listened to religious music. She then began her taste for ballads and her favorite artists were Ana Gabriel, Yuri and Myriam Hernández. In a revealing interview for “D-Day”, she initially did not want to sing because she was ashamed, but at school they forced her to do so so as not to fail the course.

After realizing that her voice captivated the public, the singer who was born in Tacna in 1974 participated in a contest at her school and won it, for which she participated every year and emerged as champion. Years later, the singer became pregnant with her first daughter, but she received no help from the father of her baby. It was so that she went to Iquique, Chile, to work and thus support her daughter.

Ada Chura is a singer born in Tacna. Photo: The Popular

Why did Ada Chura and Rossy War fight?

At the beginning of 2000, the news of the confrontation between Ada Chura and Rossy War emerged. Over the years, both exponents of technocumbia have shared stages and dedicated positive messages on social networks.

“My friend, Ada Chura, is an excellent singer and my best friend. Thanks for your friendship. May God continue to bless you so that you continue to delight us with your beautiful voice,” Rossy War wrote on Facebook in 2018.

However, in a recent interview, Ada Chura confirmed that there was indeed a confrontation, because of something she said that was taken out of context. “It was not a fight, things were raised that way, either by the media, they tried to bite I said: “I don’t snore, I sing” (she says it laughing), I said that, and of course she got upset; like what she said when she asked: “Who was I? Because, for her, Eva Ayllón was a singer, “he explained to Trome.

Why did Ada Chura walk away from the stage?

When the phenomenon of technocumbia declined, Ada Chura moved away from music and artistic life. “I got fed up with the environment, with the typical criticism from people, from the press. People say what they think, but it hurts. (…) I wanted to lead my normal life. That was my reason for leaving, ”he explained to Trome.

However, although he dedicated himself to other activities, which included working as a marketing assistant in the Municipality of Tacna, the money was not enough. “I had three children and the cost of living was not enough for me. It was difficult, she earned 700 soles a month ”, Indian.

What job did Ada Chura do after leaving music?

Without the scenarios Ada Chura She had a sharp drop in her income, over time this forced her to emigrate to Spain with her husband, and she began working as a caretaker.

“We spent about eight months in Europe, I took care of grandparents and he did electrical work. But the income is very different,” she said.

Ada Chura during her trip to Europe in 2020. Photo: Ada Chura Facebook

