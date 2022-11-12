In Peru, in the late 1990s, cumbia resurfaced with a completely new musical subgenre called tecnocumbia. One of the representatives was Ada Churawho with his particular voice conquered thousands of Peruvians with his songs and became an icon like Rossy War and Ruth Karina.

Next, we tell you what the beginnings of the interpreter of “Crying your departure” were and what she does after being away from the stage during the pandemic.

Beginnings of Ada Chura

Ada Chura was born in 1974 in Tacna and comes from a Christian family. When she was little she listened to the music of her religion and later she began to like ballads. Her favorite artists were Ana Gabriel, Yuri and Miriam Hernández. According to her, she told the “D-Day” program, at the beginning, she did not want to sing because she was ashamed, but at her school they forced her to do it so as not to fail the course.

After realizing that her voice charmed the public, she won her school’s contest, so she participated every year and was always victorious. Years later, the singer became pregnant with her first daughter, whose father was always absent. She, too, received no support from her mother.

It was in this way that ‘La romantica de la cumbia’ went to Iquique, Chile, to work and thus bring her daughter forward. Two years passed and, in 1998, at the height of cumbia, the interpreter of “Si te vas” did not move away from her passion, since she continued singing.

Ada Chura was one of the most iconic singers of the 90s, when tecnocumbia was at its peak. Photo: Radio New Q

The opportunity of her life came when a producer contacted her, who wanted her to be part of a new cumbia group called La Nueva Pasión. In the end, she made her debut in 1989 and thus recorded her first record material. Some time later, her manager and her label changed her name and she remained as Ada y Los Apasionados.

Ada Chura became very popular in the country and her fame transcended borders, since she traveled to Europe to bring her greatest musical hits. She was also featured on the most watched TV shows of the time with her performances.

Ada Chura today

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘La romantica de la cumbia’ moved away from the stage. In an interview with Radio Nacional, Ada Chura revealed that she created an internet radio station called Ada and her friends, because she found a new job opportunity on digital platforms.

“I realize that there are many people who appreciate me, love me, thank God. Friends who call me and ask me when I will do a concert, or they say: ‘Ada, send me a hello, how much are you charging?’ That gives us enough encouragement to come back, ”said Ada Chura for Jessica Flores’s Saturday stars in the pandemic.

However, after the reactivation of the events, she also returned and today she continues to give concerts in different parts of Peru.

Ada Chura with Rossy War and Ruth Karina, the most important exponents of tecnocumbia. Photo: Soho Color/Facebook

In addition, she also supports her colleagues and friends Rossy War and Ruth Karina, with whom she gives presentations. In this way, they all make the tecnocumbia continue in force.

Ada Chura and the reunion with her son

After entering as a delivery man, Jesus entered the set of “On everyone’s lips” and revealed that he was the son of Ada Chura. “My God, since I saw him coming in I suspected because he walked and I recognized him, that is because of the walk, but I said I don’t think so, how are they going to bring him from Tacna, I didn’t know anything,” exclaimed the famous woman on national television. After that, she sang “Crying your departure” live.

What are the most famous songs of Ada Chura?

Ada Chura was part of the musical group la Nueva Pasión. Among her best-known songs are:

love weighs

crying your departure

You went

I do not regret this love

no one but you

Official Instagram of Ada Chura

The remembered singer has shared a few photos of her personal life through this social network. You can find her as @adachuraoficial.