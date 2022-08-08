CR CARTAGENA. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 01:51



«We have studied the whole degree together, supporting each other. And we ask to defend the TFG [Trabajo Final de Grado] the same morning for the convenience of our family and because we do everything together”, Ada and Luna Valero Alfaro, twin sisters, told us yesterday about the recent day in which they finished their degree in Business Administration and Management (ADE) at the same time the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT).

The synchrony of these students has been constant. “We both wanted the same thing: study Business Administration, work in the business world and start a business together,” Luna explained.

The similarity of their tastes extends beyond academia and encompasses clothing. They share a wardrobe and sometimes dress identically. “Some teachers find it difficult to differentiate us,” they acknowledge humorously. And at the University they hurried to clarify that this is “a circumstance that they have not needed to take advantage of, since both have passed all the subjects” of the degree on the first try.

The Valero Alfaro sisters have done business internships in consultancies, their work has been directed by the same professor, David Cegarra, and deals with human resources. They will specialize in this subject while certifying their level of English. Hence, they have completed the so-called bilingual itinerary offered by the Faculty of Business Sciences.

Human Resources



In her Final Degree Project, Ada analyzed, through interviews with their Human Resources managers, how two real companies value and measure the satisfaction, commitment and performance of their workers. And Luna explored how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed or accentuated trends in human capital management, such as “the use of digital platforms to outsource tasks, flexible hours, job rotation and the inclusion of diversity” .