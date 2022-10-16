Former politicians of the Pim Fortuyn List almost fall out of their chairs when they hear the statements of former PvdA leader Ad Melkert. According to the PvdA member, Fortuyn would have been made great by ‘excessive media attention’. Joost Eerdmans calls Melkert ‘bitter as a small child’.

For the first time, Ad Melkert talked extensively about his experiences in The year of Fortuyn. He was interviewed by journalist Coen Verbraak at the History Festival of the Historical Newspaper, with an audience. But cameras and microphones were not welcome, the organization agreed with Melkert’s spokesperson. Twenty years after the murder of Pim Fortuyn and the tumultuous elections of 2002, Melkert seems hardly changed. He states that Fortuyn was made great by ‘excessive media attention’.

Former LPF'er Mat Herben: ,,That comment about the excessive media attention is absolute folly." He regrets that 'there is no progressive insight'. His former colleague Joost Eerdmans also thinks so. The current party leader of JA21 describes that 'a combination of sadness and enormous incomprehension' overcame him when he heard Melkert's statements. ,,That after so many years you apparently still haven't processed it and learned absolutely nothing from it. Ad Melkert is now trying to win a match that he has long since lost. He hasn't changed a bit: the older, the wiser. Bitter like a little child."

Party leaders Pim Fortuyn (right), Ad Melkert (center) and Thom de Graaf (left) during the closing debate of the municipal elections on 6 March 2002. © NOS





What was that again? National elections were held in May 2002. Polls predicted that this would be a neck-and-neck race between PvdA leader Ad Melkert and VVD leader Hans Dijkstal, but Pim Fortuyn dominated the news with his attacks on Islam and on 'the rubble of purple'. He was referring to the coalition of PvdA, VVD and D66, which had been in power for eight years at the time. At the beginning of March, with Leefbaar Rotterdam, Pim Fortuyn became the largest party in Rotterdam in one fell swoop. This to the astonishment of PvdA member Ad Melkert.

Fortuyn as Trump’s predecessor

In the interview last weekend, Melkert says that he sees Fortuyn as a predecessor of former US President Donald Trump. ,,They play on the lower abdomen”, says Melkert. Eerdmans is dismayed: ,,You just can’t mean that out loud! There is so much difference between Trump and Fortuyn. I don’t think he’ll ever get it.”

Eerdmans calls it 'worrying that even the protagonists from then are still so in their bubble and do not understand how outsiders think'. And he finds it disconcerting that 'interviewer Paul Witteman gets another kick'. Melkert admits in the interview that he should have had the professionalism to congratulate Fortuyn in the infamous party leader debate following the municipal elections in 2002, but also puts the blame on the NOS and presenter Witteman. Melkert reproaches Witteman for putting him in front of him by 'asking him like a school teacher' why he did not congratulate the winner.

Rotterdammer Marco Pastors finds 'it really amazing how Ad Melkert does not want to see that Pim Fortuyn has been proved right'. "Government neglect. That state-owned enterprises should not be privatized. All the pain surrounding immigration and integration, which became very significant in the following years and which people still struggle with." He calls Melkert's response "especially pathetic".

The year of Fortune. © screenshot



In the recently aired and critically acclaimed TV series The year of Fortuyn According to Pastors, some goodwill had been cultivated for the role of Ad Melkert. ,,He is doing quite well in that series. But he has already lost that little bit of goodwill that he had received in the series.”

This site has also asked other politicians to reflect on Ad Melkert's statements. But Thom de Graaf, then party leader of D66, who was also present at the interview, does not want to say anything about it, for example. PvdA member Jeltje van Nieuwenhoven also says that it 'will have to do without a reaction from her side'.

