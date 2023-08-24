Ad Infinitum will be released on September 14, 2023 on PC and consoles, so you will be pleased to see this cinematic trailerpublished on the occasion of the Future Games Show 2023, in which we can see the terrifying atmospheres of the game.
In Ad Infinitum the player takes on the role of a German soldier imprisoned between the walls of his family home and in the trenches of the First World War, where he tries to reconstruct his past and regain control of his life.
Pure horror
Set between dream and reality in Ad Infinitum the protagonist wakes up in his room, where nothing has changed since he was a teenager, in a dilapidated and deserted manor house. Suddenly he is transported to the trenches of the Great War. Unable to distinguish between reality and nightmare, he will have to fight to regain control of the story of his life.
Like any psychological horror film, Ad Infinitum is set deep inside the soldier’s mind. “To escape deadly traps and terrifying creatures, you’ll need to figure out the origin and motivation of each monster and solve the puzzles that stand in your way. From blind demons that can hear even your slightest footsteps to hideous lanky puppets that roam the dark, horror is around every corner.”
