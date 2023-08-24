Ad Infinitum will be released on September 14, 2023 on PC and consoles, so you will be pleased to see this cinematic trailerpublished on the occasion of the Future Games Show 2023, in which we can see the terrifying atmospheres of the game.

In Ad Infinitum the player takes on the role of a German soldier imprisoned between the walls of his family home and in the trenches of the First World War, where he tries to reconstruct his past and regain control of his life.