It’s transfer deadline day. Today Etienne Verhoeff goes through the changes in Eindhoven with Johan Inan. But the battle between AZ and Feyenoord for talented midfielders is also reviewed. In addition, the situation at Ajax is also discussed.

‘At PSV things are going wild. The surprise of who comes and goes there is there. Especially that PSG would already prepare an offer for Bakayoko. That should be the successor to Messi in two years’, says Inan with a smile. ‘And also fun: the battle between AZ and Feyenoord for new players. Mijnans and Van der Belt can go to both clubs.

Few transfers are expected at Ajax, not even a new trainer. ,,If Ajax had lost, everyone shouts where is that new trainer. They have some time now. The question is whether the new trainer should be appointed by the current technical heart. If you see what happened after Van der Sar got involved in technical policy, there has been a succession of mistakes.” See also Anti-Semitism: Deutsche Welle has allegations investigated externally

Moreover, the question is whether a technical director should not be appointed first. ,,I think that Ajax should not look at a trainer, but would benefit from rest. It is not illogical to let Heitinga finish the season and first appoint a technical director. He can then see whether he wants to get a new trainer or whether he will leave Heitinga.”

