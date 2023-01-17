There is no better mental boost than having won a title and much more with your biggest rival worldwide. This would be the context of FC Barcelona and it is that after walking tactically, winning (3-1) and being crowned champion against Real Madrid in the Super CupThe team of Xavi Hernandez, prepares to stay alive in another important competition; the Copa del Rey.
AD Ceuta
AD Ceuta arrives at the Copa del Rey hoping to snatch a victory against the recent champions of the Spanish Super Cup. The numbers do not accompany the mackerels and it is that in their last games they have not managed to see any victory. Against the culés they already have a file, but it is not good either. The only two times they have met, the Blaugranas won (5-1, 0-2).
FC Barcelona
Xavi’s Barça did not have it so easy in their last game against Intercity. In what seemed to be a process match, the culé team managed to win over their rival 3-4. Barça will seek to ensure its career in the Copa del Rey using the boost it receives thanks to having won its first title in a long time, the Spanish Super Cup.
Town: Ceuta
Stadium: Alfonso Murube
Day and time: Thursday January 19. 8:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
TV channels: Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Champions League
TV channels: DIRECTV
Live streaming: DGO
TV channels: Sky HD
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
TV channels: DIRECTV
Live streaming: DGO
News of injuries in AD Ceuta
There are no injuries reported so far for AD Ceuta.
News of injuries at FC Barcelona
There are no reported injuries at FC Barcelona
AD Ceuta 1-4 FC Barcelona
