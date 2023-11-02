Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

YouTube, the world’s leading video platform, has recently stepped up its efforts to crack down on the use of ad blockers.

This move is part of a global initiative aimed at encouraging users to either allow advertising or take up a paid YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube against ad blockers: The background

Many YouTube users have relied on ad blockers in recent years to avoid ads that are often perceived as annoying. However, this practice has always violated YouTube’s terms of service. In response, YouTube has now started blocking users who use ad blockers. actively blockingHow NEXTG.tv reported. A screenshot shows a message from the platform with the headline: “Ad blockers violate YouTube Terms of Service.”

YouTube has now started actively blocking users who use ad blockers. © Screenshot / YouTube

If a user tries to use YouTube with an ad blocker active, they will see a message stating that using ad blockers violates YouTube’s terms of service. If the user does not disable the ad blocker, videos will be blocked from playing. Some users have also received messages stating that the “video player is blocked after 3 videos”. However, there is a grace period during which users can watch up to three videos without ads.

YouTube Premium: Pay to stop seeing ads

In parallel with this initiative, YouTube has also increased the prices of its premium subscription. YouTube Premium offers ad-free access to both YouTube’s main video streaming service and its music streaming service YouTube Music. However, it should be noted that advertising embedded directly into their content by video creators is not exempt from this ad-free offer.

The new prices for YouTube Premium in Germany are now 12.99 euros per month, compared to the previous 11.99 euros. The family subscription, which is valid for up to five people, now costs 23.99 euros instead of 17.99 euros. Existing customers must agree to the price increase by the end of the year, otherwise their subscription will expire.

Also platforms like Facebook and Instagram by Meta, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok introduce subscriptions for an ad-free experience.