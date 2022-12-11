Mexico City.- For the third consecutive year, the Mexican rapper ‘Aczino’ was crowned as champion in the International Final Batalla de Gallos Red Bull 2022 held in Mexico.

Mauricio Hernandez Gonzalez, full name of the rapper originally from the State of Mexico, confirmed his reign last Saturday night, defeating a young promise of Spanish rap, the Asturian Gazir.

The road to the championship was initially smooth. He cast a’Blon’ in the eighth already ‘Spektro’. a very competitive Uruguayan rapper in quarters.

Already in the semifinals I expected ‘Wick’, whom he would defeat without problems. ‘Mecha’ would play the battle for third place minutes later, beating ‘Rapder’.

We recommend you read:

The victim in the final would be the Spanish ‘Gazir’ with whom he had a vibrant battle. In the end, the judges would decide that the crown of freestyle, for the third year in a row, hee belongs to the Mexican ‘Mau’, better known as ‘Aczino’.