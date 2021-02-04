Over the months, the study of COVID-19 offers more answers every day. The sequelae left by the disease are varied and, among them, some recent studies suggest that exaggerated hair loss in the following months could be one of them. This is what is known as acute telogen effluvium.

This disease is characterized by excess hair loss for a few months and usually disappears over time. According Mª Elisa Pinto, from the Dermatology service of the Hospital de San Rafael, it can appear three to four months after illness and it does so, especially, with those patients who have had a fever during COVID-19 illness.

In declarations to the COPE string, Cristina Morante, director of the MC360 clinic, specialized in hair medicine, stated that telogen effluvium causes hair loss “due to its own global cellular inflammation” and it takes approximately “between three and six months to recover”.

Various studies on alopecia and hair loss are close to being published, as the Óscar Muñoz, dermatologist at Hospital Ramón y Cajal, in which he has evaluated 200 cases in which acute telogen effluvium has occurred after COVID-19. The results will be published in the EADV magazine, but the dermatologist maintains that, in most cases, it is a problem that resolves itself.

The three phases of hair

Hair goes through three phases throughout its existence. The first one is the anagen (growth), where 90% of the hair is found and is the longest phase (between 2 and 6 years). The next is the phase catagen (resting), where there is 10% of the hair that no longer grows. Finally, there is the phase telogen (of fall), when the hair falls and lasts about 3 months.

What happens is that after an episode of great stress, up to 50% of the hair suddenly goes into the telogen phase and falls, according to Institute of Advanced Dermatology. Experts recommend not delaying hair washing, because when it occurs, the sensation of hair loss will be greater. “It is better to have frequent washing because the hair that will fall out sooner or later will be removed more quickly,” says Óscar Muñoz.