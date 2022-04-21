New research has shown that a gene that normally suppresses the development of cancer is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that affects 5-15% of all types of leukemia. To shed light on this valuable information were the scientists of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CGR).

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Genes & Development.

Thanks to this insight, new perspectives open up for the development of drugs that enhance gene expression in the early stages of cancer formation, intercepting the disease before it becomes uncontrollable.

Acute promyelocytic leukemia occurs due to chromosomal translocations, in which one chromosome breaks down and part of it reconnects to a different chromosome. In APL, this results in a gene fusion event between the promyelocytic leukemia (PML) and retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) genes. Previously healthy stem cells begin to express a new protein, PML / RARα, which blocks their differentiation. At the end, the bone marrow becomes filled with abnormal white blood cells known as promyelocytes which lead to a shortage of other types of blood cells and prevent normal blood production.

One of the genes most affected by these changes at an early stage was KLF4which encodes a protein that binds to DNA to control the transcription rate of genetic information, also known as the transcription factor. KLF4 activity was inactivated during APL progression. The researchers found that when the cells were manipulated to overexpress KLF4, it suppressed the self-renewal traits of the cancerous cells and reversed the effects caused by the actions of PML-RARα.

The method, developed in the laboratory of Luciano Di Croce to CRG, it can also be used to study changes in the genomic architecture of other types of cancerwhich, according to the authors of the research, could reveal other possible therapeutic targets yet to be discovered. “The steps that initiate cancer are the most interesting because they are the equivalent of the snowball turning into an avalanche. This approach could be used to understand the very early effects of other oncogenic proteins acting as transcriptional repressors, leading to the development of novel therapies that target a mechanism before it gets out of control.“, he concluded Luciano Di Croceresearcher ofICREAsenior author of the study and researcher at CRG. According to Francesco Lo Coco, Full Professor of Hematology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome: ” This is a very rare variety of acute leukemia. In Italy, about 150 cases are diagnosed a year, whereas, considering the other acute and chronic forms together, leukemias affect several thousand patients a year “. “Acute promyelocytic leukemia can occur in all age, from children to the elderly, with a prevalent median incidence around the age of 40. More frequently diagnosed among Hispanics than Caucasians, the causes and risk factors are still unknown. It strikes suddenly and, precisely because the causes are not known, it is impossible to prevent“. ” It shows up with gods symptoms quite characteristic: bleeding, bleeding spots on the skin, epistaxis and gum bleeding, accompanied by more general symptoms such as fever and fatigue. In some cases, bleeding can also affect internal organs, in particular the central nervous system and therefore be very serious“, Explained the scientist. With regard to therapeutic treatments, Lo Coco also declares that: “This form of acute leukemia can be treated with chemotherapy combined with a retinoic acida derivative of vitamin A. In this way we arrive at a cure rate close to 90% ”. “ It is a treatment that brings with it all those side effects of chemotherapy (ie fatigue, digestive disorders, hair loss, nausea, vomiting and so on) that negatively affect the quality of life of patients “. “In recent years, thanks in particular to the contribution of the national co-operative group Gimema (Italian Group of Adult Hematological Diseases), the success of a new therapeutic strategy has been demonstrated to treat Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, based exclusively on targeted interventions, without chemotherapy treatment and that is only with so-called smart drugs. This is an important step forward for the use of targeted therapies in other leukemic forms, so as to obtain maximum effectiveness in defeating malignant cells, drastically reducing the toxic effects for the patient “.

#acute #promyelocytic #leukemia #therapeutic #target