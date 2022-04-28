A diagnosis that arrives early, within two weeks of the patient’s first access to the treatment center, and causes fear, despair, anger, worry. An increasingly integrated and multidisciplinary assistance, which, together with the figures of the hematologist and the nurse, now often also includes the psychologist and nutritionist. A series of needs and requirements related to the quality of life that seek new answers, such as the enhancement of home care, psychological support, punctuality of visits and checks and transport to hospital. Are these the main stages in the journey of diagnosis and treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemiatold through the study “Acute myeloid leukemia. A journey to do together”, promoted by the AILthe Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphomas and Myeloma, and created by Doxa Pharma with the non-conditioning support of AbbVie.

Patients, caregivers, haematologists and AIL volunteers answered an online questionnaire validated by a scientific board composed of nationally renowned haematologists, to focus on the patient’s path and quality of life, the management of the pathology by clinicians, the needs and requests of all the figures involved. “Today the national scenario of taking charge is of good quality“, points out Sergio Amadori, honorary professor of Hematology and Ail national councilor.

“The patient, when he begins to have symptoms that lead to suspicion of a haematological disease, is sent to a hematology center – he explains – which takes care of facing the diagnostic and therapeutic path up to the possible recovery or follow-up. however, it is only one aspect of the management of these complex patients, in which the role of family members, caregivers, volunteers and local services becomes equally important. Of course, there are some critical issues. For example, the facilities are not always perfectly organized to be able to follow the entire patient care process. And this is a fundamental point because the diagnosis must be made as quickly as possible “.

But how does the patient journey begin? One out of 4 patients said they did not go to the doctor immediately due to the difficulty of understanding the seriousness of the situation, also due to symptoms that initially seem bearable. Almost 60% first turn to the family doctor before being referred by the haematologist. In any case, within two weeks of the onset of symptoms, 80% of patients are treated. In the vast majority of cases (88%) the hematologist personally communicates the diagnosis to the patient.

The support received by Ail both in the hospital and through home care was central from the earliest stages of the treatment process: 88% of hematologists believe that the association has a fundamental role in supporting and assisting patients with AML.

“Ail is an Association deeply rooted in the national territory thanks to its 82 sections, always active even in the middle of the pandemic, which ensure support for patients and their families both through home assistance activities and they ensure continuity of therapy and carewhich through the housing houses dedicated to patients who after discharge from the hospital must be followed for long periods by the blood center – he says Giuseppe Toro, national president of Ail – The results of this survey comfort us in the choice of collaborating with haematologists, general practitioners and those who work in the area. And we will continue with our fundraising campaigns to support scientific research and guarantee our patients increasingly innovative and effective therapies that can improve their quality of life more and more “.

In Italy every year there are about 50 new cases of AML per million inhabitants. “Under the name of LMA we recognize many diseases that over the years we have learned to identify thanks to genetics and molecular biology – he explains Alessandro Rambaldi, professor of Hematology, Department of Oncology and Hematology, University of Milan and territorial socio-health agency Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo – for this reason, patients are referred to Centers or organizational networks that guarantee each patient the deepest and most complete biological overview of their disease “.

“We cannot take care of haematological patients – he adds – if we do not have laboratories available to characterize these diseases. Understanding which form of LMA we are facing is also crucial for the choice of treatment. An initial evaluation of the clinical and haematological data must be followed by an initial evaluation of the function of your bone marrow. This is an emergency diagnosis. Immediately afterwards, a whole series of investigations for immunological, cytogenetic and molecular characterization begin, which can predict evolution, quantify leukemia cells and choose the most suitable therapy “.

Despite the considerable progress made in recent years, the treatments available for the treatment of AML are still limited. From the point of view of haematologists, the main need (78% of the answers) is linked precisely to the availability of innovative drugs.

“The therapies introduced in recent years are drugs that target specific cellular targets – he says Alessandro Maria Vannucchi, full professor of Hematology, director of Sodc Hematology Careggi hospital and director of the School of Specialization in Hematology, University of Florence – this differentiates these molecules from the chemotherapeutic schemes that have been used so far, which however continue to represent the substantial backbone of the treatment of AML “.

“Some of these drugs can be used in association with conventional therapy – explains Vannucchi – others can be used in particular groups of patients, for example in the so-called” unfit “that is, in subjects who do not have the characteristics to be able to tolerate conventional chemotherapy; others again for patients who have lost response to the first treatment or to maintain a response after stem cell transplantation. This series of new molecules is changing the current therapeutic landscape of the AMLensuring significant improvements in terms of survival and / or the absence of disease recurrence, but none of these alone can lead to recovery from the disease “.

In the majority of cases (80%) the patient with AML is followed by a multidisciplinary team: hematologist, nurse, psychologist and nutritionist are the most active figures today on the patient with AML. About 70% of patients, caregivers and volunteers consider the multidisciplinary team as an extremely important element, but the inclusion of the infectious specialist and palliative care specialist is also desired, for assistance as complete as possible.