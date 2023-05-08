The press conference entitled ‘Acute myeloid leukemia: new perspectives in disease management’ was held in Rome. The event was attended by numerous experts in the sector who were able to illustrate the news regarding an aggressive hematological disease which affects around 3,300 people in Italy every year, most of whom are elderly patients. Among the novelties, it is worth mentioning the green light by AIFA for the reimbursement of the drug Venetoclax in combination with azacitidine for those who are not suitable for standard intensive chemotherapy. The drug extends survival by 15 months.