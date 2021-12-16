from Vera Martinella

Effective strategy for those who cannot receive intensive chemotherapy. Adding a new drug to the intended treatment of previously untreated IDH1 mutation patients extends their lives

After 30 years in which only chemotherapy was available, only partially effective, in the last five years many innovative treatments have arrived that are radically changing the therapeutic profile of acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer that affects about 3 thousand people in Italy every year. , especially in old age. The data from a study presented during the Conference of the American Society of Hematology (Ash) just concluded in Atlanta, which show how a new combination of drugs can extend the survival of patients who are not candidates for intensive chemotherapy, go in this sense.

The therapies Although it can also occur in childhood and youth, acute myeloid leukemia is typical of adulthood and advanced age. Unfortunately, only about 20% of patients survive at five years of age, not only because it is often an aggressive disease that progresses rapidly, but also because older people who suffer from it cannot tolerate the aggressive treatments that would be necessary to achieve a cure. . For treatment, when possible, intensive chemotherapy is administered, the goal of which is to achieve complete remission of the disease, followed by consolidation chemotherapy, which may also include stem cell transplantation in order to eliminate leukemia cells. residuals, extending the duration of the response as much as possible. Even in elderly patients in complete remission, if possible, stem cell transplantation is carried out, which is the potentially most effective weapon to pursue the goal of recovery. On the contrary, demethylating drugs such as azacitidine or decitabine currently represent the standard of treatment for the elderly patient who is not suitable for intensive chemotherapy due to general conditions.

I study The advent of demethylating agents was an epochal event because it marked the transition from a passive management phase (only supportive therapy) of the frail elderly patient to an active management phase (administration of drugs capable of altering the natural course of illness). Nonetheless, demethylating agents guarantee obtaining a response in no more than 20-25% of patients and on this front, new solutions are sought that can improve the life expectancy of those who fall ill. The results of the phase three AGILE study, shown at the Ash Congress, show how a new drug, ivosidenib, in combination with azacitidine significantly improves event-free survival and overall survival compared to azacitidine plus placebo (average 24 vs 8 months) in adult patients with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia with IDH1 mutation. Participants were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy, for reasons related to age (over 75 years) or for other concomitant pathologies. The rates of patients who responded to treatment and those who achieved complete remission were also much higher with the addition of ivosidenib, with similar side effects.