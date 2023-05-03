Of Health editorial

The combination of two drugs (venetoclax and azacitidine) nearly 15 months of survival in patients who are unable to tolerate intensive chemotherapy. Every year in Italy there are about 3,300 new cases, the majority of which concern the elderly

It is available in Italy, reimbursed by the National Health System, a new therapy for people with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of blood cancer that mainly affects the elderly population. In particular for newly diagnosed patients unsuitable for standard intensive chemotherapy, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of venetoclax in combination with azacitidinea hypomethylating agent: with this strategy, in fact, it is possible to slow down the progression of the neoplasia ea prolong the survival of the sickeven the most fragile ones.

Innovative care for the most fragile patients Acute myeloid leukemia is a disease most frequently seen in people aged 60 and over: there are about 3,300 new diagnoses every year in our country and at five years only 35-40% of patients survive, not only because of the aggressiveness that acute myeloid leukemia can show, but also because the elderly people who are affected by it they are, very often, unable to face intensive chemotherapy treatments necessary to obtain good quality answers. This is why it is crucial to have a strategy that can satisfy the therapeutic need of a category of patients traditionally considered fragile and for which current options are not optimal. Venetoclax in combination with azacitidine has been shown to give frail patients longer overall survival (reaching nearly 15 months), higher remission rates, and fast, long-lasting responses. This is due to the fact that Venetoclax received from Aifa the designation of full innovationwhich allows innovative medicines to be included in the Fund: a recognition reserved only for those molecules which demonstrate, on the basis of solid scientific evidence, that they satisfy, among other dimensions, important therapeutic and bring added valuefirst of all, in the case of oncological drugs, the increase in survival. See also On Corriere Salute: does telemedicine bring doctors and patients together?

Symptoms and treatments Anemia, tiredness, paleness, bleeding and bruising, linked to platelet deficiency, and infections are the main symptoms of this aggressive, extremely heterogeneous neoplasm. “It is characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of immature bone marrow cells, the blasts, with a very rapid development,” he explains. Maria Theresa Voso, full professor of Hematology at the Tor Vergata University and head of the advanced oncohematological diagnostics laboratory at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome —. Diagnosis usually occurs following evaluation of blood count abnormalities and is confirmed with more specific investigations that require evaluation of the bone marrow through bone marrow aspiration. The majority of cases present in old age, the mean age at diagnosis is 69 years. Elderly or frail patients, due to other pathologies, are unable to tolerate standard intensive chemotherapy, followed by allogeneic stem cell transplantation, if indicated. In these cases, the therapy is based on hypomethylating agents which, however, have been shown to induce low response rates, in no more than 20% of cases, and a survival of around 10-12 months”.

How the medicine works Venetoclax affects leukemia cells by inhibiting a sort of assembly line that allows cells not to die and create resistance: «It induces apoptosis, ie the “programmed” death of acute myeloid leukemia cells, through a selective and potent inhibition of BCL-2, a protein that enables the survival of cancer cells. Venetoclax also performs a synergistic activity with hypomethylating agents, indirectly increasing the sensitivity to BCL-2 inhibition”. The advent of demethylating agents was an “epochal” event since it marked the transition from a phase of passive management (only supportive care) of the frail elderly patient to a phase of active management (administration of drugs capable of altering the natural course of the disease). Nonetheless, demethylating agents guarantee obtaining a response in no more than 20-25% of cases. Hypomethylating agents also interfere with other mechanisms that determine the development of the disease and prevent the growth of abnormal cells in the bone marrow.

Treatment available in Italy for three years More than 50% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia are over the age of 65 and about a third are over 75. Felicetto Ferraradirector of Hematology at the Cardarelli Hospital in Naples -. The disease in the elderly has poor prognostic characteristics compared to young adults, because it is more resistant to chemotherapy. Hence the difficulties of achieving complete remission and long-term survival in this population. Thanks to the “early access” tools, i.e. early access to treatments, this innovative therapy was made available in Italy even a year before European approval and three before reimbursement in our country. In fact – continues Ferrara -, in March 2020, at the request of the scientific community and patient associations, Aifa included venetoclax in the list of drugs that can be paid entirely by the National Health Service pursuant to law n. 648 of 1996, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, in patients unsuitable for induction chemotherapy. In this way, a possibility of treatment was offered in a particularly delicate population, to address the lack of therapeutic alternatives and respond to unmet clinical needs. Thanks to the program early access more than 2,000 patients were treated before reimbursementwith results comparable to those obtained in the pivotal study». See also The expert, 'do not underestimate atopic dermatitis and personalize treatments'

The data emerging from the studies already completed Patients who are candidates for this strategy are potentially 40% of the total of 3,300 new Italian cases per year. Among people unsuitable for intensive chemotherapy, only 5% are alive at 5 years, but data from the pivotal VIALE-A study, conducted on over 400 patients, showed that the combination of venetoclax plus azacitidine was more effective than azacitidine alone . “The median overall survival was 14.7 months compared to 9.6 months,” he explains John Martinelli, scientific director of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors Dino Amadori IRST IRCCS of Meldola -. The long-term follow-up of the study, at 43.2 months, confirmed this advantage in survival, with a 42% reduction in the risk of death. Not only. Complete remission achieved with venetoclax plus azacitidine was two times higher (66%) than with azacitidine alone (28.3%). It should also be underlined that the responses were rapid and lasting. In fact, approximately half of the patients treated with venetoclax plus azacitidine achieved complete remission as early as the start of the second cycle, with a median duration of response of 17.5 months. These results have significant clinical significance because for the first time it is possible to achieve complete remissions without resorting to chemotherapy. «Furthermore, the data have been confirmed in “real life”, i.e. in daily clinical practice, as highlighted in an all-Italian study, AVALON, on 190 patients – adds Martinelli -. With a follow-up of 20.9 months, the median survival was 12.7 months in newly diagnosed patients, similar to that emerging from VIALE-A. AVALON is the demonstration of the role of Italian hematology in improving the life expectancy of patients affected by one of the most serious blood cancers». See also 'Love your skin', the Idi prevention card at the Genoa Boat Show

A team made up of several specialists “Acute myeloid leukemia is one of the most difficult blood cancers to treat and timely management of the hematological patient is essential – he concludes Joseph Bull, national president of Ail, the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma -. Scientific research makes innovative therapies available in a tangible way, capable of improving both survival and quality of life. The moment of communication of the diagnosis is characterized by emotions such as fear, discouragement, anger, concern. This requires increasingly integrated and multidisciplinary assistance which, together with the haematologist and nurse figures, also includes the psychologist (a central figure in patient support which, like Ail, we intend to strengthen more and more), the nutritionist, the palliative care specialist and infectious disease specialist. Furthermore, it is important to help ensure rapid and uniform access to innovation and social-health support services in the area”.