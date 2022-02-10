from Health editorial staff

The enrollment of the first patients to test a new cell therapy (with TCR engineered lymphocytes) developed in the San Raffaele laboratories starts in the United States and the United Kingdom

A new type of engineered lymphocytes, capable of highly specific recognition of acute myeloid leukemia cells and of remaining in circulation longer, ready to reactivate in case of relapse: this is the innovative therapy, which uses TCR receptors capable of to recognize the WT1 tumor protein, developed in the laboratories of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, under the guidance of Professor Chiara Bonini, deputy director of the Research Division in Transplant Immunology and Infectious Diseases and ordinary hematology at Vita-Salute University San Raffaele. The study has just been published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

A new technology to boost immune systems The research is the result of the collaboration with the US company Intellia Therapeutics, leader in the field of editing technology with CRISPR / Cas9, with which Ospedale San Raffaele has entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the entry of therapy into the clinic. Based on the safety and efficacy results obtained in the laboratory, published in Science Translational Medicine and expanded by the company partner Intellia, it has already obtained the green light from the American and British regulatory bodies to start the first clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The technology used by researchers to enhance lymphocytes consists in replacing, through the molecular scissors CRISPR / Cas9, the receptors naturally present on their surface (called TCR, acronym for «T Cell Receptors») with other receptors. The replacement receptors are also TCRs, previously isolated from the blood of healthy subjects because of their ability to recognize a specific tumor protein, in this case WT1. The result is the generation of an army of highly tumor-specific T cells.

What news compared to the CAR-T "TCR receptors are very powerful and versatile tools – explains Eliana Ruggiero, researcher at Chiara Bonini's laboratory and first author of the study -: thanks to them, engineered lymphocytes are able to identify a tumor cell not only based on the surface that it possesses (as in the case of CAR-T therapies), but also for the proteins or other types of molecules that are present within it. This has a lot of advantages. First of all, it expands the number of neoplasms we can treat, because it expands the number of tumor molecules and proteins that we can target. It is also easier to find internal molecules essential for the survival of the tumor, or molecules that the tumor cannot replace or eliminate in order to escape therapy. This is how we chose our target, WT1, a fundamental protein for acute myeloid leukemia cells, so much so that it is already used today in the clinic as an indicator of the severity of the disease and to assess the risk of relapse ". In addition to all this. , TCR receptors, being those present physiologically on lymphocytes, are also able to activate immune memory mechanisms: when activated, they promote the survival of the T cell, which remains ready in case the threat reappears, as occurs during a relapse, frequent occurrence in acute myeloid leukemia.

How to fix the compatibility problem Compared to the CAR-T approach, TCR-engineered lymphocytes have unique characteristics and may take longer to form a therapeutic response accessible to all. «The challenges to overcome for the development of cellular therapies with engineered T lymphocytes (with CAR or TCR) are already many – explains Chiara Bonini -. First of all we need to identify the protein we want to use as a target, in our case WT1, then we need to find the receptors able to recognize it. To this end, one must literally hunt for lymphocytes that possess them in blood samples donated by healthy subjects. "" In the case of the TCR approach, moreover, each cell therapy (that is, each specific TCR receptor) only works in a specific group of patients, those who have the same histocompatibility as the healthy person from whom the receptor was isolated. This is a situation similar to that of bone marrow transplantation, in which donor and recipient must be compatible. Unlike transplantation, however, in this case compatibility on a single molecule is sufficient "comments Fabio Ciceri, professor of Hematology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the IRCCS Hospital San Raffaele.

Limits remain to be overcome In the case of the therapy developed in the San Raffaele laboratories, which recognizes WT1, the TCR receptor capable of recognizing the protein was chosen, among 19 candidates, not only for its specificity but also because it came from a donor with a histocompatibility (called HLA-A * 02: 01) which is among the most popular in Western countries. However, this means that the experimental therapy can only be administered in patients with HLA-A * 02: 01. For the other patients it will be necessary to isolate other TCRs, always able to recognize WT1 but compatible with their immune system. An important but temporary limitation: the group led by Bonini has already identified some, which are currently being validated. "The the fact that this first receptor will be tested in the clinic makes us proud and enthusiastic, but it reminds us that it is only the first step. The final goal is in fact to build a repertoire of TCR, capable not only of functioning in patients with different classes of histocompatibility but also of recognizing different types of proteins associated with both solid and haematological tumors »concludes Bonini. An ambitious goal, on which the San Raffaele researchers have already begun to work and which will continue in the coming years, also thanks to the support of the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research.