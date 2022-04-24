What do we know so far about acute hepatitis affecting children under the age of 10. In Europe, about a hundred cases have been reported

Acute hepatitis in children, it is the new concern that has hit Europe. But what is known so far? And how alarmed should we be?

In Italy, on April 22, they arrived 11 records found of children who may be suffering from hepatitis and residing in different regions of the country. Only 2 are however i confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health issued a new circular on 23 April. A 3-year-old boy presented with very aggressive hepatitis, was admitted to the Meyer hospital in Florence and then transferred to the Bambino Gesù in Rome. There was talk of a liver transplantationbut it would seem that for now there is no need.

Symptoms acute hepatitis

In Lombardy, two other cases of hepatitis have been reported, the children are under constant observation and are not in danger of life. The Ministry of Health in the new circular urged the Italians to report any case of suspected acute hepatitis. What are the main symptoms in children?

Yellowing of the skin and eyes, pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, nausea and vomiting. According to the news reported, it would seem that the cases of hepatitis reported in Italy have presented pain in the abdomen and also Respiratory crisis. No other symptoms related to hepatitis. The diagnosis would come after liver analysis.

For now it would appear that there is no correlation between the Covid vaccine and acute hepatitis. And a new one adenovirus only a hypothesis remains. Massimo Galli, head of pediatric acute hepatitis, explained that it could be a virus that has not been framed until now.

Being children, if there were to be a viral transmission, I would think of an orofecal type. While links with the covid or the vaccine are to be excluded. It is unlikely that they are toxic hepatitis, because these are usually hyperacute and the correlation with the food ingested or with the drug taken is easier to identify. Adenovirus usually from cold, fever, sore throat but not so severe acute hepatitis.

Investigations are still ongoing and the nature of acute hepatitis is yet to be defined. It would appear that the disease affects children under 10 years old. Around 100 cases have been reported worldwide so far, most of them in Great Britain.