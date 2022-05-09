Covid-19 does not appear to be among the most likely suspects for cases of acute hepatitis in children due to unknown cause at the UK Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa) review, where did the reporting of these forms originate and where the largest number of patients was registered. Although investigations into possible involvement of the pandemic coronavirus continue, “only a few patients had had a recent Sars-CoV-2 infection”, “in line with expected cases based on current trends in the country”. Ukhsa herself reiterates this in an update on the phenomenon, clearly excluding an association with the anti-Covid vaccine.

“There is no link between these cases of hepatitis and the Covid-19 vaccine – the experts write – Vaccines” against Sars-CoV-2, specify, “do not contain viruses that can proliferate in the human body”. Furthermore, there are no anti-Covid vaccines authorized in the under 5 age group, ie the one that “represents over 75% of hepatitis cases” of unknown etiology. And among the patients over 5, “fewer than 5 are vaccinated against Covid-19 before the onset of hepatitis”.