“The most probable cause” of the new acute hepatitis of unknown origin “is human adenovirus F41, already associated with gastrointestinal forms”. So Giorgio Palù, emeritus professor of Virology at the University of Padua, president of Aifa and former member of the CTS in an interview with ‘La Stampa’. “For now it has not had the spread that was feared, despite having affected mainly children under 5 years not vaccinated against Sars-Cov-2 “, underlines.