Acute hepatitis of mysterious origin in children, for Matteo Bassetti the most probable suspect remains adenovirus F41 or a co-infection of this with another agent. “The fact that today there is less talk” of these cases “does not mean that attention has waned. In my opinion we must continue to do what we are doing: sharing our data,” he told Adnkronos Health. infectious disease specialist, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, takes stock of the internationally registered cases of hepatitis of unknown cause. “It is not an emergency, around the world 200 cases in 6-7 months, a bit like those seen before Covid because there have always been cases of unknown hepatitis in adults and children. It takes time to clarify some points – he added – We have not yet given a name and surname to this hepatitis of unknown origin, but I believe that the most likely suspect remains adenovirus F41 or a co-infection of this with another agent. After that, I believe that there is no need to worry: we need to investigate, but let’s avoid creating alarms “.

“The discovery of a new virus is not an immediate thing – he recalled – Even for HIV and AIDS it took 2 years. Public opinion is used to having everything immediately, but it is not so. Also for Covid has happened this, it takes time and studies to ascertain what it is. In general, when you can work without the limelight you do it better “.