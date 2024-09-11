Home World

Press Split

Parts of the Carola Bridge over the Elbe have collapsed. © Robert Michael/dpa

Parts of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed during the night. And the area near the bridge remains dangerous, as the fire department warns.

Dresden – The fire department is currently assuming that the heavily damaged Carola Bridge in Dresden is in acute danger of collapse. “We expect that further parts of the bridge could collapse,” said a fire department spokesman on site on Wednesday morning. He called on people to stay away from the bridge as much as possible. “There is a risk to life” on and around the bridge, it said. A drone squadron is currently in use to assess the extent of the damage. Part of the bridge collapsed in the early hours of the morning, but no one was injured. dpa