Acute crisis | Finnish health care is in such a bad crisis that it is already threatening lives – Here are the proposed solutions

Healthcare and social services are so badly broken that it is already threatening lives. How to fix this?

Finland the most complex set of problems is probably the ever-deepening crisis of social and health services.

Hospital emergency rooms are so crowded that even those arriving by ambulance have to wait in line. Nursing homes and home care for the elderly lack caregivers. Child protection cases increase when help is not received in time.

At the same time, one should cope with the aftercare of the pandemic and the social security reform at the turn of the year.

Where should I start to fix the problems?

We asked very different people to think about a solution. Some have power, some don’t. The repair proposal could be small and practical or embrace worlds.

Everyone has been interviewed in the same way, but the answers have been summarized in the editorial.

Maaret Castrén

Hus Akut’s business manager, professor, city councilor (kok)

“Patients cannot get to the badly overcrowded specialized hospital, for example, because there are waiting patients who have no place in the badly overcrowded primary care. I would start untying the knot with home nursing. We need to get more resources and staff there, for example by temporarily transferring them from elsewhere and using, for example, care assistants.”

“There are not enough professionals anywhere, even though the work itself is meaningful. We have a lot to do with the attractiveness of the job, and pay is part of that.”

Merja Etholén-Rönnberg

The activist, a pensioner, previously managed the services for the elderly in Eastern Helsinki

“Everyone needs Finland elderly counsellors, for which we activists have also started a citizens’ initiative. That is, places with a one-stop shop and a low threshold that help, whether it’s counseling or access to round-the-clock care.”

“The first step would be to comply with the current law. Each elderly person must be assigned an employee to take care of his affairs. In many localities, it is now difficult to even get in touch with healthcare.”

Maija Haapala

Tiktok-sossu, child protection social worker from Espoo, researcher

“We have a lot of researched information about what kind of help would be effective for people at the right time. We should only make political decisions at the level of the state and welfare regions based on that information. It’s about what kind of well-being you want to produce in public services, for example in elementary schools, counseling centers, social care and health care.”

“In my field of child protection, professionals run away to other places because it is not possible to do the work in an ethically sustainable manner. You should be able to focus on what is the most essential basic work.”

Lara Juvonen

A doctor specializing in general medicine from Helsinki

“A week would be a humane time to see a doctor. Therefore, medical posts must be increased in health centers, as well as psychiatric nurses, psychologists and nurses. Caregivers’ burnout and poor pay must be addressed. Doctors, on the other hand, choose a private one, unless the opportunities to influence their own way of working and work management and absorption improve.”

“The doctor must be included in the assessment of the need for treatment. The length of reception should be flexible: in mental health matters or an elderly person with multiple illnesses, more should be given.”

Tanja Kalliosaari

Local nurse Attendon at Anianpello nursing home in Asikkala

“We need to increase the number of permanent workers in nursing homes. The quality of care would thus remain more balanced. If there were more regulars on duty, it would be good for the residents and their relatives as well. Substitutes don’t know the residents and their families in the same way as regulars do.”

“It’s hard to get labor now. Substitutes are offered bonuses if they come to work. For example, if you take ten shifts in the summer, you get a bonus of 300 euros. At the same time, regulars do the same work without bonuses. However, what I want to say is that substitutes are needed, without which we would not get along. Being in a permanent employment relationship should become more profitable for the employee.”

Marena Kukkonen

Suicide prevention project manager at Mieli ry

“Values ​​have hardened: some people are allowed to fall. Preventing problems causes less suffering and is easier than fixing them. Politicians are responsible for decisions, but the solution requires, in addition to resources, a much closer cooperation than is currently the case between health care, social work, education, municipalities, new welfare areas, organizations, the church and the police.”

“From individual solutions, the first thing I would highlight is basic income. Prolonged financial pressure exposes you to many diseases and chronic stress. Therefore, basic income would free up people’s resources, provide preventive health care and bring hope.”

Marjatta Kuusela

Heart patient, former chairman of the Helsinki Heart Association

“Physicians and nurses back. The inefficiency of the system is due to the fact that there is no continuity and the patients have to start their case from the beginning every time. In the past, when there were private doctors, patients received good treatment.”

“The system stopped working because private doctors were given responsibility for too many patients. There are still small health centers in the country where the same familiar staff stays, but not here in the city.”

Arja Laitinen