When you get sick you never know what to do, many especially in our country tend to take the usual medicines they have at home or check the symptoms on the internet. Unfortunately, however, very often surfing the web there is no guarantee that your symptoms are exactly those of illness that you have found.

Being ill-informed makes you take everything you can find on the net for granted and you are easily deceived by unreliable pages. Here we will give you all the information you need to know what symptoms a certain disease has and what are the best natural remedies in case you are sick.

Let’s see, by way of example, the people most prone to bronchitis and how to cure it through natural methods.

Acute brochitis: how do you take it and who are most at risk?

Acute bronchitis is an inflammation of the mucous membrane of the bronchial tree caused in most cases by viruses. This disease manifests itself in the form of a persistent and very annoying cough, causing irritation of the throat and the formation of mucus.

Bronchitis is very common, typically it can be caught in winter, since viruses circulate more especially in the cold season. Furthermore, it is easy for the contagion to occur in closed and crowded places. In an adult, acute bronchitis can tend to occur even two/three times a year, while children, adolescents, the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases or with low immune defenses are more likely to get sick.

However, if you have one of the symptoms listed above, you should contact your family doctor.

The Typical Symptoms of Acute Bronchitis and ways to avoid it

At the beginning when you have acute bronchitis you have a dry and irritable cough which after two or three days becomes irritating turning into a wet cough with the emission of phlegm. Other recurring symptoms that occur are sore throat, cold, body aches, low-grade fever, swollen lymph nodes, tiredness and fatigue.

During the period of illness, physical efforts and excessive temperature changes must be avoided, more specifically overheated and poorly ventilated rooms, dust and cold air. So try to keep the room temperature between 18° and 22° C during the day and 15° C during the night. It is always good to follow a balanced diet rich in vitamins.

How are the symptoms of Acute Bronchitis treated?

Between better remedies to heal quickly from acute bronchitis there are bed rest and constant fluid intake; therefore, one must drink a lot especially hot water or tea. By doing this you will help your body to liquefy the mucus making it easier to pass.

In this sense, coughing also contributes to the expulsion of pathogenic germs from the airways. In addition to drinking a lot you can make use of some of the more common herbal cough suppressants namely thyme, mallow and mullein. To help soothe the irritated bronchial mucous membranes you can use sage, fennel, chamomile or even in this case thyme.

In case you have a productive expectorant cough, you can use anise, myrtle or eucalyptus essential oils. However, avoid using expectorants and suppressants simultaneously, it is recommended to use the former during the day and the latter at night.