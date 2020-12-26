In the United States, for the first time, an acute allergic reaction to the vaccine of the American company Moderna was revealed: a doctor in Boston, Massachusetts, after a vaccine against coronavirus, had to inject an allergic drug. Reported by The New York Times.

Last Thursday, the doctor was injected with the vaccine in a local hospital. A few minutes later, he developed an allergy.

The physician was admitted to the emergency department, examined and discharged after some time. It is noted that at the moment he is feeling well. Moderna will carefully study this incident, but are not ready to comment on “an isolated case of an allergic reaction.” As the newspaper writes, this is the first case of registration of side effects from the Moderna vaccine.

Several cases of severe allergy to the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine have previously been identified. So, a strong allergic reaction began in a health worker in New York after being vaccinated against coronavirus. A few days earlier, an Alaska health worker developed an allergy ten minutes after the drug was administered.

The American vaccine Moderna proved to be effective against a coronavirus mutation detected in the UK.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5 in Moscow, vaccination against coronavirus with the drug “Sputnik V” started. Pfizer / BioNTech has registered a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and another developed by Moderna. Also, the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced the beginning of clinical trials for a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine.