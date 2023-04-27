The Oreca-chassis LMDh has been the lead car of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, until now although crashes have compromised the results after the one-two finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Built to the new standards, it has regularly beaten rivals Cadillac and Porsche who will race at this year’s centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

But the situation is clouded by the fact that Acura is a purely American marque, and while US-based Honda Performance Development has strong ties to its Japanese parent company, only Honda Motor Co can sign any F1-level international business. , MotoGP or Le Mans.

Asked if he was frustrated at not having an ARX-06 at Le Mans this year, HPD president David Salters replied: “Yes and no. I think we’re ready, but Le Mans is another thing, so we need to understand well how it is made. You never know what it will be like and what kind of environment we will find”.

“Of course we’d all like to go, who wouldn’t? But we’re here to take care of the US, so first we want to do well here because that’s what pays us! We need to get to know these cars.”

“We always talk to our colleagues at Honda Motor in Japan, who are quite interested and love what we’re doing. But since this is a global choice, it’s not our responsibility.”

“So, it’s about figuring out what’s best for Honda Motor. It has to be consistent, but it’s currently being debated. It’s a broader issue, it’s up to them to sort it out.”

Acura won the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours with Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Salters also says the car’s strong results at Daytona and Sebring give him confidence that the ARX-06 is suited to the tough challenges of Le Mans.

“This car can do 24 hours, which is the number one point for endurance racing. And it’s not slow: we made a good car, because we put a lot of effort into it.”

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that the car exceeded 24 hours on the first try. A brand new powertrain, chassis, electronics and hybrid system. As an engineer, this is what gives me the most satisfaction. It wasn’t sightseeing, and look at the first hour of Sebring, it was like a sprint race!”

“We want to do well, we’ve gained some knowledge with this car, but who knows? We haven’t gotten to the point of talking about Le Mans yet. We have to do it at the right time, when we’re ready to do a good job for Honda or Acura. Part of me wants to go, but the engineer in me also sees that we still have a lot to do. If we go, we’ll do it very well.”

Acura races against Porsche Penske Motorsports in IMSA, but not in the WEC Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

When asked if he envied Porsche Penske Motorsport, who run two 963s in the WEC and a couple of cars in the IMSA, Salters replied: ‘I don’t envy them right now. getting the cars onto the grid hasn’t been easy with the supply chain issues all the teams have had with the common LMDh components.”

“Any new car is tough and these are like an LMP1. They don’t cost $100 million anymore. And they’re trying to make a fleet of it, which is pretty tough.”