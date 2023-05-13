Acura currently fields two factory teams in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, namely Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti Autosport and Meyer Shank Racing, who benefit from the presence of engineers from Honda Performance Development in their one-car programs.

GTP-Class LMDhs feature a common hybrid electric system which has proven problematic to incorporate due to open software rules, leading to many malfunctions requiring reset and system failures.

While he hasn’t ruled out that the car could be sold to customers tomorrow, Salters said the Daytona 24 Hours-winning cars won’t end up in private hands any time soon, unlike Porsche, which this weekend at Laguna Seca is exhibiting. debut of the 963 of JDC-Miller MotorSports.

“Right now, in my opinion, it’s a professional level car – Salters said about the ARX-06 – In the future, it could become a customer car, but I personally think that is still a long way off. And we have to continue to evaluate it. Having said that, there are very good so-called customer teams.”

“Even we had a hard time getting this machine to work! So, giving it to a customer would be a real problem, so not at the moment. better for Acura”.

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves Photo by: Art Fleischmann

This also means that there is even less chance of seeing the car race in the FIA ​​WEC, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as Acura’s commitment to Honda is entirely American, although Salters had previously stated that the car would be ready for the challenge of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“At the moment we have work teams and we want to dedicate ourselves to it all the way. At some point there may be the possibility for customers too, but my humble opinion is that it is too complicated at the moment”.

“If we were to do any business for them with this car, I’d say it’s all a bit far off. We’re getting to grips with the car and enjoy working with our teams to help them run it. We’re connected to them and want to be a part of it all.” both good and bad!”

When asked by Motorsport.com, whether Acura would consider doubling entries with its current teams or follow Michael Andretti’s suggestion at Daytona (that one of WTR’s goals is to have a WEC team in the coming years), Salters replied: “To be blunt, discussions with them are just as good as ours. The commercial side and how we handle it is our responsibility.”