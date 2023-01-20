Disappeared Angela Celentano, the words of the lawyer Ferrandino on the new possibility of the Turkish track

This is a really important moment for the family of Angela Celentano, the girl who disappeared on Monte Faito when she was only 3 years old. The magistrate asked for an extension on a 2009 investigation into a Turkish lead.

All are in progress investigations appropriate for this sad story, which for about 27 years has not yet found an answer. The family’s lawyer is looking into a lead of the South America.

In this town there is a girl, who looks just like Angela’s photo, but approach her it is really very difficult. This is because it has a very protective net around it broad.

In recent days the Gip Federica Colucci, is still examining the Turkish lead. The blogger Vincentina Trentinella he said he learned from a priest, who is now deceased, that Angela was there.

Years after learning this truth, he decided to go see for himself. She went to the island of Buyukada and it is right here, that through some investigations he found a veterinarian.

From what has emerged this person seems to have adopted Angela many years before and in fact she believes that he is her father. Vincenzina also pretending to want to bring a cat back to Italy, she also got hers number.

The words of the lawyer who follows the family of Angela Celentano

The woman immediately brought the note to the investigators, but the investigations revealed that it was registered to a man called Fahri Dal. However, he was not the man with whom the blogger had contact in the veterinary practice. In fact, when they talked to him, he denied that he saw the woman with the cat in the veterinary office.

The Celentano family lawyer, Ferrandino, does not believe in this possibility. This is why in a recent interview you said: