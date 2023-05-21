She wears brightly colored clothing because then the blood is not so noticeable. Danielle (5) has the ‘worst condition you’ve never heard of’. A skin as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. She can’t talk, breathe, eat properly. And actually everything hurts. “But she is just a very cheerful, stubborn toddler.”
Amy van den Berg
Latest update:
12:12
