Last year closed very positively on the subject of series and movies since excellent products arrived such as Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toroeven the new series of sonic the hedgehog surprised the fans. However, the program that raised the trend the most was merlina recreation of the character from The Adams Fools in the style of Tim Burton.

This led to the program reaching unexpected records, surpassing productions of Netflix What stranger Things in just a few days, to that is added the fame that he gave to Jenna Ortega, the main actress. However, to this day the next season has not been confirmed, so she could move to another streaming company.

Something that should be taken into account is that currently Amazon owns the family rights Adamssince not long ago they bought MGMtransporting the franchise tapes directly to Prime Video. And after the success achieved by merlin you may no longer want to renew with Netflix their deals so the series could move on to Prime.

With this information, it is clear that the series would have a renewal for more chapters, but now the platform would be a new one. Thus, it would become part of the catalog that is becoming more and more popular. Well let’s not forget that currently The Lord of the Rings, The Boys, James Bondand more sagas are now the exclusive property of the company of Jeff Bezos.

For now, it remains up in the air if Netflix decide whether or not to renew the series.

Upgrade:

New information has been released through the media, and it seems there is no way that Netflix can lose the rights related to Merlina, something that was being thought about due to the deal that MGM had with Amazon Prime. It is emphasized that the agreement was made before the acquisition, so the series with Jenna Ortega will remain on the red platform (unless they sell the rights).

It is worth mentioning that this type of event is unprecedented, since to date some series has not passed from one service to another, this is speaking of original productions of the corresponding services. So, the only thing that fans can wait for is the response from Netflix and if they want to do the second season in the end or choose not to continue with the show of this character.

As already mentioned, the series got a lot of popularity among the audience, surpassing other shows on the platform. So it is possible that in a few more weeks it will become official that Merlina will return with more episodes to the delight of the followers.

Editor’s note: Something that we cannot deny is that the series became a trend in a matter of hours, that is because it complies with the type of plots that today’s young people like. The truth is not so good, but it is understood that it may be a matter of feeling identified with the main character.