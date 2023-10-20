Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

The number of registered corona cases in Germany is low, but the number of unreported cases could be significantly higher. However, experts are not concerned.

Berlin – corona has almost completely disappeared from public awareness. But the virus is apparently spreading in the background: the number of laboratory-confirmed corona cases has recently increased again. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered loudly current weekly report 12,414 new infections, over 2,000 more than in the previous week. The actual number of cases could be in the hundreds of thousands. From the point of view of experts, this is currently not a cause for concern.

Coronavirus: Seven-day incidence could possibly be 1000

The number of corona cases reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany is currently high Pandemic radar at 15 – and therefore very low. For comparison: At the height of the omicron wave, the seven-day incidences were almost 2,000. However, appearances could be deceptive. Because only a few people are currently being tested, which is why the number of unreported cases can be assumed to be high. With the help of so-called sentinel surveys, epidemiologists regularly obtain additional data in order to better assess the infection process.

In its current weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute reports 12,000 new infections in Germany – the number of unreported cases is probably significantly higher (symbolic image). © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Oleksandr Latkun

10,500 representatively selected residents of Rhineland-Palatinate take part in such a survey. You have been tested once a week at SentiSurv since December 2022. Anyone who is infected but asymptomatic is also included in the data pool. Like that Dashboard shows, the seven-day incidence determined by SentiSurv was 1099 on October 18th. If applied to the total population, that would be over 900,000 corona infections. The trend is increasing: data from the additional wastewater monitoring carried out in Germany showed an increasing trend at 20 of 30 locations last week, according to the RKI report.

Virus variants in Germany The virus variants that are widespread in this country are currently (as of October 19, 2023). Eris (EG.5) and its subvariants, which are responsible for 55 percent of all corona infections. The Pirola variant (BA.2.86) has only been registered 16 times in Germany. According to current knowledge, the diseases are not more severe in both variants, experts said. See also Reader's Opinion | Electricity companies operate as required by law

Corona numbers are rising: That’s why experts are not worried despite the high number of unreported cases

Of all severe acute respiratory infections treated in intensive care in Germany, 26 percent were diagnosed with Corona in the calendar week (October 9th to October 15th), according to the RKI. As the intensive care register shows, the proportion of Covid patients occupying intensive care beds is in the single-digit percentage range. On October 19th, corona patients needed 469 intensive care beds.

For comparison: At the height of the pandemic, around January 2021, 5,700 beds in intensive care units were occupied by corona patients. Scientists do not currently see hospitals and clinics being overwhelmed by the virus. Around a third (31 percent) of Germans plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus next winter, according to a representative survey by the opinion research institute Ipsos. Accordingly, the majority of those surveyed consider their vaccination protection to be sufficient. Around 14 percent, however, fundamentally reject the vaccination. Also virologist Christian Drosten recently gave the all-clear regarding Corona. Due to the vaccination and infection with Sars-CoV-2, for many people Covid is “now like a cold or sometimes like the flu,” he told the Time. A stable immunity has built up in Germany.