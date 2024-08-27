The defence expenditure projected each year in the General State Budget falls short. Over the last two years, this item has required an additional injection to finance existing commitments and those added over the course of these years. The difference between the forecast and actual execution exceeds 20% from 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the commitment of NATO countries to increase military expenditure to 2% of GDP in 2030 has accentuated the situation. And this, despite the fact that the Court of Auditors has already warned against this practice and the Constitutional Court has in the past annulled budgetary credits for being approved by decree to bypass parliamentary control.

One of the most recent examples of defence expenditure not foreseen in the Budget is the shipment of weapons to kyiv worth more than 1 billion euros, which will once again increase this accounting heading in 2024. This trend will continue in the future, according to the analysts consulted, both due to the tense geopolitical context (conflict in Ukraine, war between Israel and Hamas…) and the commitment made to NATO to ensure that defence spending reaches 2% of GDP before the end of this decade.

“Governments prefer to reduce defence spending to the minimum possible during the processing of budgets, regardless of the type of budget. They know that there are historical oppositions to this chapter and there are reasons for budgetary stability,” he says. Felix Arteagasenior researcher in Security and Defence at the Elcano Royal Institute. “It is a classic. Deviations usually exceed 30% in the worst cases,” he confirms. Antonio Fonfriaprofessor of Economics at the Complutense University of Madrid and academic at the Academy of Military Science and Arts.

The deviation between the planned expenditure and the expenditure actually executed is not only a reflection of any unforeseen events that may arise. Insufficient military budgeting is a modus operandi of all the Executives to avoid internal pressures, avoid public opinion and dedicate more resources, at least on paper, to other items. In recent times, for example, there has been tension between the Government partners when a strong increase in the amount allocated to Defense in last year’s accounts was approved, of more than 26%.

The data confirm this gap that is generated year after year. The allocation assigned to the Ministry of Defense in the 2022 accounts was 10,155 million euros, but the budget execution was finally around 30% higher, exceeding 13,000 million, according to the liquidation data published by the Treasury. For the last year, the Executive estimated 12,825 million in military expenditure. Finally, the recognized disbursements were around 15,000 million, about 20% more than initially estimated.

Some studies estimate a greater deviation than that resulting from the departure from the initial budget, taking into account all those chapters that increase military spending outside the ministry’s invoices. Delàs Centre for Peace StudiesFor example, the Spanish budget estimates that last year spending on defence exceeded 27 billion euros, and that in 2022 it exceeded 22 billion euros compared to the 10.155 billion allocated in the accounts.

Credit extensions

There are no new budgets this year – the 2023 budget has been extended – but everything points to the size of the gap between estimated and actual military spending remaining stable or even growing. The Executive, in fact, has already approved two credit extensions in the first half of the year: the aforementioned shipment of arms to Ukraine, and another 580 million for “peacekeeping operations” abroad charged to the Contingency Fund.

“As what is initially presented is not enough to cover all expenses, we resort to extraordinary credits, to the Contingency Fund [una partida presupuestaria creada para atender las emergencias] or to credits from the Ministry of Industry,” Arteaga sums up. Some of these practices were sanctioned in 2016 by the Constitutional Court, which annulled extraordinary credits worth billions, arguing that they should have been approved by law and not by decree law, since they thus bypassed parliamentary control.

Minister of Defense Margarita Robles during her visit to the personnel of the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA) and Wing 31 on August 21 at the Zaragoza air base.

Javier Belver (EFE)

This was in response to an appeal of unconstitutionality filed by the PSOE and other parties against a credit for special armament programmes. The Court of Auditors also urged that these procedures be modified. “This misuse of the budgetary technique was questioned, but this situation has not been corrected: we continue to use more money than we budgeted,” adds the Elcano expert.

Military missions abroad are particularly expensive and are one of the main causes of budgetary deviations that occur throughout the year, along with arms purchases, he explains. Pere Ortegafounder and honorary president of the Delàs Centre. There are currently 16 missions abroad, between the hot fronts of Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and Africa (Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others). “They are extremely expensive, not only because of the salaries, but also because of the movement of heavy weapons and supplies. But each year a figure is budgeted much lower than what is actually spent and then a little cheating is done.”

Ortega insists that there is “much more military spending than is strictly the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence”, which is distributed among different departments and which, if it were accounted for where it corresponds, would offer another image of Spain’s real effort in this area. “For example, military pensions in Social Security or aid to military industries to produce weapons, which come from the Ministry of Industry. These are expenses that the Government does not consider. If it did, we would already be reaching 2% of GDP in Defence spending”, he stresses.

“Additional credits have been added to the allocation assigned in the corresponding budget laws – and in some cases subtracted – mainly linked to the Contingency Fund and the credit that appears in program 464B of the Ministry of Industry related to military R&D. (…) The variations have come to represent up to a third of the initial budget,” the report states. The increase in the defence budget in Spain, published at the end of last year by the Alternativas Foundation.

A situation, add the authors of this last document, that is “inappropriate”. For two reasons: on the one hand, “the responsibility for the industrial and technological policy of the defence sector lies with the Ministry of Defence” and not with Industry; on the other hand, because the operations that are going to be carried out in a year’s time could have a budgetary approximation “close to 90%” without needing to draw so much on the Contingency Fund.

Commitment of 2% of GDP

The fact that military spending is diluted into different sections also creates a kind of war of figures regarding the country’s true military effort. If Spain calculated a military budget for 2021 of 9.409 billion, 0.78% of GDP, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated that, for the same year, the figure reached 16.526 billion euros, 1.4% of GDP, since it calculates it on different items.

According to NATO, the figure was 12.546 billion in 2021, equivalent to 1.04% of the country’s wealth, according to data collected in the report by Fundación Alternativas, of which Fonfría, from the Complutense University, is co-author. “A zero-based budget would be more useful. It is complicated, but it would give greater control over spending,” he suggests.

Spain undertook the commitment to increase defence spending to 2% of GDP a decade ago, and the current government of Pedro Sánchez has reaffirmed this two years ago at the summit of the Atlantic Alliance held two years ago in Madrid. “What we have not done in ten years we want to do in six, and that is a serious budgetary problem,” says Fonfría, who does not consider the government’s plan to reach the goal it has set for 2029 to be realistic. “If it had been done gradually, it would have been possible to reach that 2% without any major problems, but now it has to be done quickly and in a hurry, which can also generate a host of management problems.”

