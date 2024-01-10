The “acts of violence” that occurred in Ecuador in recent days “do not escape” the Argentine reality, the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, stated this Wednesday in his daily press conference at the Casa Rosada (seat of Government).

The spokesperson began his usual appearance by expressing the “solidarity” of Javier Milei's Executive “with the Government and citizens of Ecuador in light of the acts of violence that occurred yesterday,” and added that both the Foreign Ministry and the Argentine Consulate in that country “they are making all the resources available.”

Adorni recalled that, for the Milei Government, “it is urgent to confront organized crime with the full weight of the law,” since “these acts of violence clearly do not escape” the reality of Argentina.

“In Argentina alone in Rosario (province of Santa Fe) there are 22 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, 66% more than four years ago and, until now, half of those that Ecuador has today,” said the spokesperson in reference to the city ​​currently most punished by violence associated with drug trafficking in the country.

Police are carrying out an operation today at the headquarters of the television channel.

In that sense, he referred to the collaboration between the Ministries of Defense and Security so that the Armed Forces carry out “support tasks within the framework of the law” to the security forces “in the fight against drug trafficking.” “In Argentina there is no place for drug traffickers,” he asserted.

Late on Tuesday, Argentina issued a statement from its Foreign Ministry expressing its “firm support” to the authorities and people of Ecuador in their “fight against the actions of organized crime that seeks to undermine the rule of law.”

Furthermore, the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, took advantage of an interview given to the TN channel to offer to send “security forces, if necessary, to help Ecuador because this is a continental issue,” considering that the events that occurred in neighboring countries can move to Argentina.

Noboa, one of the international representatives who attended the inauguration of Javier Milei as Argentine president on December 10, decreed last Monday a state of emergency in the country due to the violent action of organized crime groups, especially due to riots. in six prisons and the escape of prisoners considered highly dangerous.

The burning of vehicles, the kidnapping and threats to police and prison officers, attacks with explosives and the invasion of armed hooded men in a television station in Guayaquil overwhelmed the situation in Ecuador, which on Tuesday experienced a day of terror, in which Noboa declared internal armed conflict and ordered military action.

EFE

