The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that acts of vandalism carried out by a “angry minority”in Brasilia, this Monday (12.Dec.2022), are “absurd”🇧🇷 He also highlighted that the violent demonstrations “only serve to intensify the scenario of intolerance”.



On his Twitter profile, the senator asked that public security forces “Suppress Unjustified Violence” promoted by acts.

The demonstrations began after the arrest of chief Serere Xavante. On this 2nd, the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, decreed the temporary arrest, for 10 days, of José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, of the Xavante ethnic group.

Radical Bolsonaristas went to the new headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in the central region of Brasília, close to shopping malls and hotels, and vandalized and set fire to cars, buses and public goods.

