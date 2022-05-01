In a video broadcast on Avenida Paulista, Bolsonaro was succinct, praised his supporters and did not attack the STF. Lula participated in an event in front of the Pacaembu stadium and focused on labor rights and quality of life. May, Labor Day, which did not attract large crowds, indicating that the general population is still not engaged in participating in face-to-face mobilizations around the two main names in the dispute.

The fear that Bolsonaro would re-edit his participation on the holiday of September 7 of last year, when he made a speech on Avenida Paulista with coup threats against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), is also not confirmed.

The president had already taken a swing at these institutions on Wednesday, when he defended a parallel vote count in elections carried out by the Armed Forces. This Sunday, however, Bolsonaro was for only about ten minutes in the act in Brasília and did not speak, and his quick speech on Avenida Paulista, broadcast on video, did not bring direct attacks on the judiciary.

“This demonstration is peaceful like all the others in defense of the Constitution, the family and freedom (…) I owe loyalty to all of you, we have a government that believes in God, respects its military, defends the family and owes loyalty to its people ”, said Bolsonaro. “I will always be at the side of the Brazilian population. I thank the creator for my life and you for offering me this mission to lead the destiny of Brazil, because good always wins over evil”, said the president. Its supporters filled about three blocks of Paulista, according to press vehicles.

In Brasília, the act gathered few supporters of the president and had as its agenda praise for the pardon granted to Silveira, the defense of his eligibility in these elections and attacks on the Supreme, with banners such as “Fora the dictatorship of the toga” and “Criminalization of communism. Dismissal of Ministers”.

Bolsonaro had been advised by allies not to participate in the acts since Sunday so as not to intensify, at this moment, the conflict with the Supreme Court. The granting of pardon to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), a day later after he was condemned by the Court, was considered a political victory by the Bolsonaristas, but the suggestion of a parallel count of votes also aroused negative reactions from the presidents of the Chamber. , Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In Rio, the star is Daniel Silveira

The most celebrated presence in the Bolsonarista acts held in Rio de Janeiro was Silveira, who participated in demonstrations in Copacabana and on the edge of Icaraí, in Niterói.

In Copacabana, Silveira made speeches in the three sound trucks that were at the scene and said that Brazil today has “political prisoners” and that his own arrest, in 2021, had been “unconstitutional”.

“Brazil today has political prisoners: Roberto Jefferson, myself, Oswaldo Eustáquio, Wellington Macedo, exiled Alan dos Santos, and several others that I may not be able to name here. This is unacceptable in a country that screams democracy. It says it has democracy, but acts like a dictatorship. So, do not bow before state arbitrariness. We are in charge of Brazil”, he said.

Silveira also defended the arming of the population, one of Bolsonaro’s flags. “The Nine Fingered [referência a Lula] he said he was going to destroy the family, the weapons. I am armed, whoever has a weapon is not a thief, he wants to protect himself”, he said. On Saturday, Lula had said, at an event in São Paulo, that “the Brazilian people do not need weapons, they need peace.”

He was hailed by protesters as a candidate for senator in October, but in condemning him, the Supreme Court also ruled that he was ineligible. The STF or TSE must still assess whether the effects of the pardon decree also cover their right to contest elections.

Lula prioritizes talks about economy and quality of life

The act organized by seven trade union centrals was carried out in front of the Pacaembu stadium, in São Paulo, and also did not fill up, despite having as decoys the presence of Lula and shows by Daniela Mercury and Leci Brandão, among others.

In his speech, Lula highlighted issues that affect the population’s quality of life, such as minimum wage, inflation and labor rights. “All of you, even those who are young, must have a relative in this country who has lived better when I ruled this country. During the time I ruled this country, the minimum wage actually increased every year. This caused the minimum wage to go up 77% during my government,” she said.

Then, the PT member mentioned the rise in inflation, the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians and the increase in hunger in the country, and said that, if elected, his government would engage in creating new labor rules for app workers, which according to the PT, they are now treated “as if they were slaves”.

“They have to be entitled to a health care program, they have to be entitled to a social assistance program, they have to be entitled to medical care, they have to have insurance when you hit your car, motorcycle or bicycle, these people have to have paid weekly rest, because slavery ended on May 13, 1888,” he said.

The PT member also criticized Bolsonaro’s stimulus to arming the population, and said that the priority should be to invest in education. “This country (…) has a society that is a mixture of blacks, Europeans and Indians, and this miscegenation produced the happiest people in the world, and we do not accept the hatred that is imposed on this country by this genocide that governs Brazil. Instead of opening salons and more salons so that their people, who are buying weapons, can practice shooting, we are going to open salons and salons to build a library so that our people can learn to read, we are going to take broadband internet to every place this country,” he said.

At the conclusion of his speech, Lula tried to appropriate the term “freedom” – much used in the Bolsonar repertoire – and apply it to a different context. “Soon everything will be formalized and we will wake up, one beautiful day in the month of October, thanking God and thanking our freedom. And let’s be grateful that freedom has finally spread its wings over the Brazilian people, and let’s go back to having a civilized country, the institutions will respect each other,” he said.

The electoral campaign only formally begins on August 16, but both Lula and Bolsonaro and other pre-candidates have been keeping an intense agenda of events. According to the electoral law, pre-candidates are allowed to participate in collective events and demonstrations, with only the explicit request to vote being prohibited.

bl (ots)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat