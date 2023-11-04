Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/11/2023 – 19:02

Pro-Palestinian protesters spread across several cities around the world gathered, this Saturday (4), to protest against Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip – a narrow piece of land measuring approximately 41 kilometers long by 10 kilometers wide, at shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the Middle East, where around 2.2 million Palestinians live.

Acts similar to those that brought together thousands of people in capitals such as Washington (USA), London (United Kingdom), Berlin (Germany), Paris (France), Ankara (Turkey), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Taipei (Taiwan) also took place in several cities in Brazil. In Brasília, protesters gathered in Asa Norte, alongside attendees of an agroecological fair created in 2019 by settlers linked to the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the Feira da Ponta Norte.

Holding Palestinian flags, banners and posters, the group that met in the federal capital demanded more energetic measures from the Brazilian government against the escalation of the war, which they classify as a “genocide” of the Palestinian people, such as the suspension of commercial relations with Israel.

Present at the event in the federal capital, the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, told Brazil Agency that the recurrent Brazilian demonstrations of solidarity have been very important. “We are very pleased with this expression of solidarity from the Brazilian people, who have always demonstrated that they are and act up to the task. [dos desafios] when it comes to the [manutenção de uma] fair peace. We, Palestinians, need these demonstrations, a word, an act of solidarity, to alleviate some of our pain”, commented the ambassador, adding that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has expressed the same type of solidarity with the Palestinian people. “President Lula does not miss an opportunity to express his support for peace, justice and [à necessidade de] a peaceful solution.”

In the last 31 days, Brazil has presided over the United Nations (UN) Security Council. At attempt to mediate the conflict in the Middle East, the country presented four proposals for an agreement between the council member countries for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. However, the proposed resolutions on the conflict were rejected.

According to the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil (Fepal), demonstrations of support for the Palestinian people were also announced in Belo Horizonte, Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Manaus, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo, Vitória and several other cities .

According to Hamas, Israel’s attacks have killed at least 9,488 people and injured another 24,000 in the Gaza Strip. Representatives of the United Nations (UN) say that more than 1.4 million Palestinians have already they had to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported, this Thursday (2), that 12 of the 35 hospitals in the Palestinian territory are unable to serve the population due to a lack of fuel, supplies or having suffered some damage.

“Hospitals have been the main target in the Gaza Strip,” the president of the Brazil-Palestine Institute (Ibraspal), Ahmed Shehada, told the reporter during the demonstration. “There are around 500 people being murdered every day. Thousands are still buried under the rubble of buildings hit by Israeli missiles. This aggression, this genocide, must be stopped. This is not a war. It is a genocide and no act justifies something like this,” said Shehada, adding: “Regardless of religions and political orientations, free peoples must raise their voices and demand an immediate ceasefire.”

Israeli offensive

The Israeli offensive began after action by Hamas. On October 7, militants from the group entered Israeli territory and attacked several kibbutzim (communities) close to the border. Part of the group also attacked those attending an electronic music party, killing at least 260 young people. The ground action was preceded by an intense air attack, with missiles being launched against Israeli territory. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Hamas attack left more than 1,400 people dead and at least 240 people of different nationalities continue to be held hostage.

Israel does not agree to a temporary ceasefire with Hamas until the hostages are released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (3). “Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages,” he said during a televised speech.

Demonstrations around the world

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and punishment for Israel for intensifying the offensive in the region.

In London, large crowds blocked off parts of the city center, before marching to Trafalgar Square. Protesters held “Freedom for Palestine” signs and chanted “ceasefire now” and “by the thousands, by the millions, we are all Palestinians.” According to the police, 11 people were arrested, one of them for displaying a poster that could incite hatred, contrary to anti-terrorism legislation.

The United Kingdom supports Israel’s right to defend itself after the Hamas attack, but the government defends humanitarian pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza.

In central Paris, protesters carried signs reading “Stop the cycle of violence” and “Doing nothing, saying nothing is being complicit”. It was one of the first large gatherings in support of Palestinians legally permitted in the Paris capital since the October 7 attack. French authorities had banned pro-Palestinian gatherings due to public disorder.

* With information from Reuters