Originating in the south of France, protests with road closures gain strength and spread across the country

The leader of France's largest agricultural union said this Wednesday (24 January 2024) that farmers' protests are intensifying and road blockages are expected to reach Paris.

“We are not ruling out any options”, said the president of FNSEA (National Federation of Agricultural Operators Unions, in its French acronym), Arnaud Rousseau, in an interview with France 2TV.

This is the 2nd week of farmers' protests. Originating in the south of France, the demonstrations have already spread to different regions of the country and now also reach other EU countries (European Union).

Farmers complain about the French government's decision to increase taxes on fuel used in crops and denounce non-compliance with a law approved in 2018 that guarantees that increases in production costs are met by the agri-food chain through commercial negotiations.

They also ask for financial support to meet environmental goals imposed by the EU and accuse the failure to receive subsidies that should have been passed on by the bloc in 2023.