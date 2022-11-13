In Brasília, more than 100 trucks have been parked for days near the Army HQ; call for military intervention

Brasília recorded acts against the results of the polls this weekend (12 and 13.Nov.2022). Protesters gathered in front of the capital’s army headquarters. At the site, there are more than 100 trucks parked in protest against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Other points in Brazil also register acts. There are reports on social networks of demonstrations in Salvador (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Maringá (PR), Jaquié (BA), Fortaleza (CE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Belo Horizonte (MG), Campo Grande (MS), São Paulo (SP) and Porto Alegre (RS). O Power 360 contacted the states where there are records of acts, but until the publication of this text, only Rio Grande do Sul had confirmed the demonstrations.

According to the Rio Grande do Sul Public Security Secretariat, there has been a group of protesters camped since November 1 in 2 blocks of Avenida Padre Tomé, in downtown Porto Alegre, next to the Southern Military Command building. In a note, the secretariat informed that the act is peaceful and does not interfere with the traffic and movement of people.

Protesters organize acts against the results of the polls on November 15. In an Instagram post, the profile “Resistance Brasilia” calls on Brazilians to attend the protests and asks the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to release the source code of electronic voting machines. The acts allege fraud in the voting system.

The Ministry of Defense released last Thursday (10.Nov.2022) an inspection report on the electoral process in which it did not indicate fraud in the 2022 elections. The document, however, “does not exclude the possibility of fraud or inconsistency in electronic voting machines” used in the lawsuit.

See photos of the acts in Brasília recorded by the photographic reporter of the Power360, Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro camped in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Protesters call for the impeachment of TSE president Alexandre de Moraes



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 13.Nov.2022 Protesters in Brasilia protest Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro camped in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro ask the Armed Forces for SOS for alleged irregularities in the elections



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Trucks parked near Brasilia’s headquarters honk



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 Brasilia records act of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro against the result of the elections



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 13.Nov.2022 About 100 trucks left Mato Grosso since November 9 bound for Brasília to participate in the protests.