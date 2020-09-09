A drugs angle came to light during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After this, the main accused Riya Chakraborty, who was arrested, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court. Riya will have to remain in jail till 22 September. Riya was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a three-day-long interrogation. The court also rejected the bail application of Riya Chakraborty during the hearing.

After Riya Chakraborty’s arrest, actress’s father Indrajit Chakraborty tweeted that no father could see the injustice done to his daughter, I should die. Justice for Riya. After this, Indrajit Chakraborty shared another tweet. He wrote, “The whole country is bent on hanging Riya without any proof”.

The whole country is bent on hanging Riya without any proof #JusticeforRhea – Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 9, 2020

Let us tell you that NCB produced Riya before the court after arresting her. During the hearing from the video conferencing, the investigating agency had sought 14 days of judicial custody. This was approved by the court. Meanwhile, Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde filed a bail application, which was heard in the court. In the drugs case, the investigating agency NCB got Riya to undergo a medical test at Sion Astpal in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Riya also got a Kovid-19 test, in which she was found to be negative.