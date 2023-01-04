To this day, one of the series that is most expected to premiere is The Last of Us produced by HBO, which has gone through many delays but has finally taken shape. Previously the project was going to be a film produced by Sam raimitape that in the end ended up being canceled, since naughty dog he was not convinced with the adaptation.

And now, a couple of popular actresses have been revealed who were willing to be in the film, although they were not selected in the end, since Pretty Ramsey was chosen to give life to the girl. However, it is striking that some of the actresses approached the company to offer themselves as the character in question.

The first one was maisie williamswho has also worked in big renowned productions such as Game of Thrones, even being a partner of her own Ramsey. Secondly, Kaitlyn Dever, actress of An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong also wanted to be Elliewas even the favorite of many because of the facial resemblances.

Remember that the series of The Last of Us opens in HBO Max on January 15.

Editor’s note: It would certainly be interesting to meet the personalities who did the casting for the characters, especially for the role of Joel. Some do not like Pedro Pascal, so perhaps the choice would have been different.