Actress Zarina Roshan Khan, who played Indu Dadi in TV’s popular show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, passed away. She was 54 years old and died of a heart attack. Zarina Khan’s co-stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have expressed condolences. He has also written a final goodbye note with a picture of him.

Sriti Jha has shared a picture with Zarina Khan on Instagram and shared a video, in which Zarina is seen dancing. Sriti has also written a broken heart with this caption. Zarina in the video ‘Mr. India’s song has been seen dancing on Hawa Hawaii. She is showing her charming style. Here is Behind the Scene video.

At the same, actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, who played the lead role in the show, shared a picture with Zarina. Sharing this picture, Shabir wrote, “Yeh moon-like light face”. Along with this, he also added a broken heart to it. Apart from Sriti and Shabbir, many other artists have also expressed grief over Zarina’s death.

Vin Rana also expressed grief

Jarina, who plays Vin Rana in the show, shared a picture on Instagram Story and shared a broken heart with it. Anurag Sharma, an actor from the show told, “This news is true and shocking. She was a very sweet lady. Full of life. Bahuj was energetic even at this age. I think she was a stunt woman at the beginning of her career And she was a warrior in real life. I shot with her last month and had a great time. “

