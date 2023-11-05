Actress Yulia Peresild wanted to start a singing career and release an album

Russian actress Yulia Peresild wanted to become a singer and release her first album. She shared her desire with the magazine Hello!

The People’s Artist of the Russian Federation said that she has been striving for a musical career for the last three years. She began by staging the play “Men and Woman” with the group Zero People. Peresild noted that she does not consider her new hobby as a source of income.

“It’s like a big patchwork quilt with a thousand pieces. I have nowhere to rush, I have no goal of making some kind of commercial high-profile story. The goal is to create something of our own, to try ourselves in music,” said the actress.

Previously, the Russians chose Yulia Peresild as the best actress of 2023. The actress’s leadership in the rating was secured by her role in the film “The Challenge”, shot in space.