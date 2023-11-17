The Russian Ministry of Justice recognized actress Yana Troyanova as a foreign agent

On Friday, November 17, the Russian Ministry of Justice recognized the actress, star of the TV series “Olga” Yana Troyanova as a foreign agent. This is reported on website departments.

As the ministry stated, the artist living outside Russia disseminated false information about the decisions and policies of the Russian authorities, opposed the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, performed on information platforms provided by foreign media and foreign agents, and also “carried out actions aimed at to create a negative image of the Russian Federation and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

In addition, the register of foreign agents includes a journalist, a fact checker, and the former editor-in-chief of the TV game “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Ilya Ber, political scientist Alexander Morozov, human rights activist Grigory Sverdlin, foreign organization Hidemy.network Ltd., which implements the VPN service “HideMy.name”, The Moscow Times and LLC “Team Against Torture”, established by the “Committee against Torture” (also recognized as a foreign agent).

Journalist Marat Nikandrov, who himself submitted an application to the Ministry of Justice to be included in the register, was also recognized as a foreign agent.