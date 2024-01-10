Actress Yakovleva confirmed her hospitalization and health problems

82-year-old Soviet and Russian theater and film actress Olga Yakovleva commented on the news of her hospitalization in Moscow. The artist talks about her condition told in a conversation with the 360 ​​TV channel.

Yakovleva confirmed the presence of health problems and also noted that she was undergoing treatment both at home and in a medical facility.

“They are treating, treating. (…) I am both at home and in the hospital. Periodically, there and then at home,” the actress emphasized.

Earlier, the People's Artist of the RSFSR complained of acute attacks of pain, as well as weakness and cough, after which she was hospitalized. At the hospital, Yakovleva underwent examinations, as a result of which doctors discovered she had problems with the intestines, cysts in the kidneys and an inflammatory process. At the moment, the actress's condition is assessed as average.