Mexico.-The soap opera ‘María Mercedes’ is one of the most successful Televisa and in Thalía’s career, since she starred in it thirty years ago alongside Arturo Peniche and Laura Zapata, among other actors.

An actress who has years of experience also intervened in ‘María Mercedes’, since she became known from a young age in various plays in CDMX and in other melodramas, as well as in the comedy show ‘Cachún Cachún ra ra’, in the eighties.

We are talking about Lupita Sandoval, an actress who has always dedicated her life to working mainly in theater and television, she took part in ‘María Mercedes’, then in other soap operas, but in recent years she has been absent to work on other things, He faced an economic crisis in his life.

We recommend you read:

In various news portals it is made public that Lupita Sandoval was selling bread in her private home to get ahead, but now she returns to acting, as she posts a selfie with Carla Estrada and apparently it is in the Gloria Trevi bioseries, which is already recorded and will soon be broadcast on channel 2.

Carla Estrada and Lupita Sandoval. Instagram photo

After seeing her finances affected, Lupita Sandoval, originally from CDMX and 68 years old, she sold bread, cookies, cakes, face masks and bracelets to help herself financially, which makes her proud.

Lupita Sandoval is a complete artist, as she is a writer, actress, stage director and producer, and in an interview with ‘Venga la Alegría’, she confessed that everything has happened in her life, such as having suffered from depression because she was “chubby” and although she felt fine, people made her feel bad with comments.

Lupita was married to the late actor and producer Fred Roldán with whom he had two children, he also had to undergo three knee surgeries, this in the midst of the pandemic, so he decided to do what was necessary to generate income and lead a dignified life.

Lupita Sandoval. Instagram photo

We recommend you read: