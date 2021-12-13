The National Police found this Monday at her home the corpse of the actress Verónica Forqué, 66, who took her own life in her home in Madrid, as sources from the National Police have confirmed to EL PAÍS. A person called 112 at 12:49 to report a suicide attempt in a house located at number 7 Víctor de la Serna street. To the domicile, toilets from Summa 112 were displaced, which could only confirm the death.

Verónica Forqué had everything in favor and everything against to be a movie star. Daughter of producer José María Forqué, since she was a child she had access to the sets. But for that very reason there were some reluctance in his future. Because he started in the cinema in his father’s films, but he studied Dramatic Art and Psychology at the same time (which he never finished). Over time, her special physique, her messy red hair, her talent for using an unmistakable voice in both comedy and drama, made her one of the most popular interpreters in Spain. And one of the most awarded: together with Carmen Maura, he holds the record for the highest number of Goya, four, which Forqué achieved with only five nominations. And with Emma Suárez he also shares the honor of winning two Goya awards in the same edition.

Although it began in the cinema in 1972, with My dear lady, by Jaime de Armiñán, and shot under the direction of his father, Carlos Saura and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, to name three examples of filmmakers who helped in his ascending career, it was not until 1984, with What have I done to deserve this? by Pedro Almodóvar, when he reached popularity. After knowing his death, from El Deseo, the production company of Almodóvar, they have sent a message of consternation: “The void that it leaves in our lives and our cinema is irretrievable. An extraordinary actress and an irreplaceable person with whom we had the honor of working and sharing life has left. Have a good trip, Verónica ”. With Almodóvar he would repeat in Bullfighter and in Kika.

For several decades, Forqué benefited a whole generation of directors with his talent. With Fernando Trueba he made Be unfaithful and don’t look with whom Y The year of lights (his first Goya); with Fernando Colomo appeared in Get off the moor (the only time when she was a candidate for the Goya, she did not win it) and Joyful life; with Manuel Gómez Pereira he worked in Salsa Rosa, why do they call it love when they mean sex? Y Queens With her husband for more than three decades, Manuel Iborra, she filmed Club Virginia Orchestra, The time of happiness, Pepe Guindo, Clara and Elena Y The silly lady. And with Luis García Berlanga Moors and Christians. Two other Forqué films will be released in the coming months: A thousand kilometers from Christmas, by Álvaro Fernández Armero, and Mirror, mirror, by Marc Crehuet when we have the information.

The actress Verónica Forqué, in a scene from the movie ‘El Deseo’, in 1993.

During an interview with EL PAÍS in April 2019, in the theatrical promotion of The last white rhino, in which he embodied death, he explained that he was aware that his star was fading in the cinema, although in return that led him to enjoy the theater. “It is a reality that when actresses are turning years old, we disappear from the cinema. There are far fewer interesting characters that they can offer you. It is true that something seems to be changing, especially due to the appearance of women screenwriters ”. At that time had rolled Come out of the closet, by Àngeles Reiné, in which she played a grandmother who decides to announce her gay wedding with a soulmate (Rosa María Sardá), and the Netflix series Christmas days, with Charo López, Ángela Molina and Victoria Abril. “I went through a very hard depression four years ago,” he recounted in that spring of 2019, “and I spent it on stage. It was the theater that gave me life. It was the only two hours of the day when I forgot everything. I’ve been happier on stage than off stage. The theater forces you to evade your own reality because it requires enormous concentration and that is wonderful. It is something very liberating ”.

Proof of that passion was his Carmela in the first performance Ay Carmela!, by José Sanchis Sinisterra, or his appearances on stage with ¡Sublime decision !, Get down to the Moor, Doña Rosita the single, Queen bee (2009) and Shirley valentine (2011). In addition, in 2009 he directed the montage of Adulteries, by Woody Allen.

Verónica Forqué with Tito Valverde and the rest of the actors from the television series ‘Pepe y Pepa’. Sogepag

On television in series like Ramón y Cajal (1982), The Garden of Venus (1983), Broken plates (1988), Eve and Adam, marriage agency (1990-1991) and Pepa and Pepe (1995), directed by Manuel Iborra. Between 2014 and 2015 he participated in the eighth season of the fictional series The one that looms, interpreting the secondary character of Teresa Sáenz de Tejada – mayor.

For decades, Forqué was one of the actresses most loved by the public. “I am aware that people love me. It is something that I value very much, that I take care of because it is a precious gift. I am not a complicated person and I think I have a good character. It is something that I have been working on and that people notice ”.

Vanesa Romero, Eduardo Navarrete, Verónica Forqué, Miki Nadal and Samantha Hudson, in one of the tests of the sixth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

Of his long marriage that lasted until 2014, Manuel Iborra, whom he married in 1981, recalled: “I did not discover freedom until I was 59 years old. I left my parents’ house when I was 21 years old, and I have always lived with someone, the last ones with the father of my daughter until I separated. He had never tasted freedom. I, surely I have not known how to do it well and I have spent my life asking for permission, which is something that I talk a lot with my psychoanalyst. Now, my life is made, I don’t have to discover the gunpowder and I do what I want. I am happy. I do not ask for more”.

The last appearance of the actress was the TVE cooking program MasterChef Celebrity that she decided to leave out of exhaustion before being expelled two months ago: “You have to be consistent and if I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore.”