Honored Artist of Russia Vera Vasilyeva in an interview REN TV urged residents of the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Let’s hope that these hard times will pass. Together we will try not to get sick, ”she said.

According to the actress, getting a vaccine against this terrible disease is a real way out of the current difficult situation: vaccination is the hope for the future.

As of March 27, 8,885 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Russia per day. Over the past day, 387 deaths have been recorded in the country, 10,337 people have fully recovered.

The day before, on March 26, the chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Russian Ministry of Health, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, urged not to relax due to the decrease in the incidence of COVID-19. According to him, the downward trend in morbidity will continue, but in the summer the situation may be less favorable. He also did not rule out an increase in the incidence in the fall.

