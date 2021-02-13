Actress Tatyana Vasilyeva announced the deplorable situation due to lack of work. She stated this on the air of the NTV channel, reports RIA News…

The actress complained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, performances and work in films were canceled. Vasilieva noted that, nevertheless, the expenses remained, and she had to spend the money that she had set aside for an apartment. She also said that she was forced to cut all expenses, but she could not refuse cosmetic procedures. It is noted that at 73, the actress provides for herself and financially helps her relatives.

Vasilyeva said that she was thinking about looking for a part-time job. She explained that she can clean apartments well or serve pizza. However, according to the artist, all jobs in these areas are occupied. “You can’t get through yet,” she summed up.

Earlier it was reported that actress Tatyana Vasilyeva had her phone stolen during a coronavirus test. The actress told her daughter-in-law Maria Bolonkina about the incident. She suspects that the doctors who came to her home to conduct a test are to blame for the loss. The star said that she intends to contact the police.