After denouncing the genocide in Palestine during a demonstration in New York on Friday, November 17, American actress Susan Sarandon was fired from the talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) that she represented. The performer, who has been in multiple films such as ‘Blue Beetle’, ‘Blackbird’, ‘Zoolander 2’ and more, was nominated for an Oscar five times, making a name for herself in Hollywood.

At 77 years old, she is well known as an activist, as she shares from her X account (formerly Twitter) several messages, videos and photos in favor of Palestine in its well-known conflict with Israel.

What were Susan Sarandon’s words that led to her dismissal?

With a microphone, and many people around her, the actress called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “There are a lot of people who are afraid of being Jewish right now. “They are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” were the statements of Susan Sarandon.

The experienced actress is no stranger to defending social causes: she actively participated in the march against fossil fuels and in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) protest. As an activist, Sarandon was arrested in 2018, along with 575 other people, during a demonstration against the former president’s immigration policies. Donald Trump.

Susan Sarandon supporting the actors’ strike. Photo: AFP

What other actress has been fired for supporting Palestine?

On Tuesday, November 21, the Mexican actress Melissa Barrera She was also fired from her job. She was going to be the co-star in the horror film ‘Scream VII’, but after expressing her support for Palestine, the studio in charge of the film, Spyglass, decided to dispense with her services.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. They are cornered, with nowhere to go, without electricity or water… People have not learned anything from our history. And just like in our history, people continue to silently watch it all happen. “This is genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the actress shared on her social networks.

