In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the Egyptian artist said that the fire occurred in the morning, pointing out that she was sleeping with her family on the second floor of the house, while a fireplace on the ground floor caused the fire.

Suhair Ramzy added: “We forgot the heater is connected to the electricity, which caused an electrical short that caused the fire.”

And she continued: “There was no one on the ground floor when the fire broke out, and we did not notice it, but the neighbors saw the flames coming out of the house, so they broke the windows and entered the house and put out the fire.”

Ramzy said that the losses in the house were minor, no more than the burning of some curtains and furniture, concluding her speech: “Thank God we are fine, this is the most important thing.”

Ramzy had posted a video clip on the “Instagram” website, showing the effects of the fire in her home, with a comment she said: “Praise be to God, we are fine, God decrees and what He wills. A fire in the house this morning.”